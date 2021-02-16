Hire freelance designers in Louisville, KY
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 54 freelance designers in Louisville, KY available for hire
-
Jeremy Booth
Louisville, KY
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Rachael Sinclair
Louisville, Kentucky
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Jeremy Reiss
Louisville
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Tanner Wilcox
Louisville, Ky, United States
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Patrick Hill
Louisville, KY
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Chris Diggs
Louisville, KY
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Carrie Scrufari
Louisville, Kentucky
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Mike Manning
New Albany, IN
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
David Yeiser
Louisville, KY
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Austin McKinney
Louisville, KY
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
David Higdon
Louisville, KY
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.