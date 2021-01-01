Hire freelance designers in Liverpool

  • Nino Mamaladze

    Nino Mamaladze

    Manchester, UK

    lovebird geometric heart birdmark simple branding logo symbol mark
    Starflight heart negativespace star birdmark birds branding design logo symbol mark
    Little Birdy birdmark bird branding design logo symbol mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • James Oconnell

    James Oconnell

    Manchester, UK

    Wanda Maximoff comic minimal marvel illustration james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint skate scarlet witch maximoff wanda wandavision
    Run DMC colour and lines minimal james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint illustration 80s hiphop music run dmc
    Burger and Fries illustration minimal jamesp0p james oconnell thumbprint eat clown menu burgers fries fast food mcdonalds
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jonny Delap

    Jonny Delap

    Manchester

    Logo Update–2021 visual brand icon monogram identity mark symbol design minimal branding logo
    Brand.it Logo purple trend name merch merchandise brand visual identity visual identity design logo branding
    Groundwork Sub-brand Logos trends community identity visual identity enviroment poverty logomark sub-brands logos brand identity charity green design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mark Moore

    Mark Moore

    Southport UK

    Run storyboard character female treadmill fitness health mustard runner run away run
    Girl without desk animation girl woman female purple stylized minimal character simple
    Girl at desk storyboard mac desk character design female illustration character vector simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Oban Jones

    Oban Jones

    Chester

    Morning Town Coffee Bags australia packaging design hand drawn branding retro logo bold vintage typography illustration coffee bags coffee packaging
    Morning Town Coffee Logo breakouts australia coffeeshop coffee vector type branding hand drawn bold retro logo vintage typography illustration
    Morning Town Coffee Logo doorway sun minimal australia coffeeshop branding retro logo bold typography hand drawn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Lewy Dohren

    Lewy Dohren

    Liverpool

    Labour Party: 2019 vector illustration liverpool socialism corbyn man face sticker politics uk tory election labour
    Philly Moore Gig Poster branding vector design type poster print liverpool
    Future Yard Posters type uk print poster music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alexandra Francis

    Alexandra Francis

    Manchester, United Kingdom

    King of the Underworld - Boba Fett graphic design poster design movie poster poster stars nerd gradient risograph baby yoda boba fett the mandalorian star wars typography texture illustration
    Lila Umbrella Academy illustraion charcterdesign frame by frame animation frame by frame netflix and chill lila umbrella academy netflix
    Tenet Movie character stairs reflection tenet sticker typogaphy type gradient texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jordan⚡️Yates

    Jordan⚡️Yates

    Manchester, UK

    ⚔️THE LONE SOLDIER ⚔️ warrior soilder lonely lone vector design illustrator illustration
    🐝 BUSY BEE 🐝 bee busybee adventure design line illustrator vector illustration
    INNER DEMON illustrator space design demon vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Emma Houghton

    Emma Houghton

    Chester, UK

    CTECH Europe Website Design lab news blog testimonials news cards madebyswish ctech europe desktop design corporate ui design blue water wastewater treatment web design design modern website clean ui ux
    Forage Floristry Brand business card design copper design modern logo madebyswish brand design modern logo copper logo floristry branding logo design branding flower logo florist
    The Spar Homepage & Nav Re-Design shop food products product website ecommerce website food franchaise whiteui cleanui menu food website supermarket madebyswish web design design modern website clean ui ux mega menu
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stephen Hannon

    Stephen Hannon

    Manchester

    S — Exploration logo design geometric logo patterns letter exploration s letter s logo mark
    AER website webdesign uiux ui hotel design
    La Playa Carmel website webdesign uiux ui motion hotel design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • WFlemming Illustration

    WFlemming Illustration

    Manchester, United Kingdom

    Plan for the future - saving coral reefs sea ocean poster ecological coral reefs nursery educational illustration editorial art ecoawareness climate change climatechange editorial retro digital color wflemming illustration
    Saving Coral - coral bleaching editorial educational resources oceans ecoawareness coral reef climate change climatechange digital retro color wflemming illustration
    Saving Coral - what endangers coral reefs editorial ecosystem ecoawareness ocean coral reef climate change climatechange educational resources digital retro color wflemming illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

