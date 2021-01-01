Hire freelance designers in Las Vegas, NV

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 76 freelance designers in Las Vegas, NV available for hire

  • Zac Nielson 🏴

    Zac Nielson 🏴

    Las Vegas, NV, USA

    SunnySpot iPhone App | Photography Location Finder | Mobile App iphone app development iphone application iphone app design maps dark dark mode photography social media mobile app dark ui map app darkmode black clean interface adobe xd ux ui
    Digital Advertising Graphics | Sonata Facebook Ads Campaign black clean adobe xd adobe illustrator minimal brand branding typography graphics graphic design music photography dark minmal ads banner ads design facebook ads design advertising ads
    Digital Advertisements | Sonata Facebook Ads Campaign adobe xd black clean ads banner ads design branding illustration adobe illustrator minimal typography dark music photography graphics graphic graphic design ads social media advertising
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Steven Gillette

    Steven Gillette

    Las Vegas, NV

    Put Your Heart Into It character design cardio running smile classic clean typography type run happy love valentine beat heart cartoon illustration character
    Book Cover: Culture Ate My Brand artwork organization strategy brand culture sans minimal publishing jacket art platform typography layout design print cover book
    Thank You Sandwich typeface food print donor strategy you thank seed bun blob funky poster burger sandwich texture paper overprint typography type
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Mason Dickson

    Mason Dickson

    Las Vegas, NV - United States

    Community Gaming - Logo Design blue website online league pve pvp versus community wordmark graphic design vector ui illustration branding design mascot sports esports gaming logo
    Favorite Logos of 2019 - Visuals By Impulse illustration identity design sports esports branding impulse logo gaminglogo streaming by visuals gaming mascot 2019
    Fortnite Stats Website Design - UI/UX Practice stats tracker sports site xd adobe xd user experience user interface design ux ui website esports gaming fortnite
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Roberto Orozco

    Roberto Orozco

    Las Vegas

    Mids Apparel Logo icon typography branding logo logos apparel design vector illustrator illustration
    Star Wars Baby Yoda Illustration vector illustration star wars art baby yoda mando the mandalorian star wars merchandise vector art stickers product apparel design art vector illustrator illustration
    Star Wars Mando and Baby Yoda Poster Illustration disney digital art vector illustration poster art poster mando star wars baby yoda the mandalorian vector art product art vector illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Bambi

    Bambi

    Las vegas

    Lattice - illustration creative artwork webillustration webdesign dribbble illustraion character redesign lattice
    Illustration - linkedin dribbble fun color digital illustration digital art drawing graphicdesign artwork ocen working sea procreate character webdesign design illustration redesign linkedin
    Designer life color creative character drawing design illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jed Olsen

    Jed Olsen

    Las Vegas, NV

    Binary Solution craft beer label design craft beer graphic design ipad pro packaging illustration
    "Ratings Boost" craft beer can label branding design packaging ipad pro logo graphic design marketing
    Blonde Ale promotional graphic affinitydesigner vector design branding beer poster craft beer graphic design ipad pro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Janae Niell

    Janae Niell

    Las Vegas, NV

    003 / COVID-19 / a logo a day philosophy statement mark weeklywarmup covid-19 covid19 covid sans serif tan red stamp typography branding logo
    002 / glyphs / a logo a day type treatment minimal simple orange glyphs typography branding logo
    001 / simple stupid / a logo a day minimal simple clean interface typography identity simple logo sans serif blue stupid simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kristi Johnson

    Kristi Johnson

    Las Vegas

    galatic blue pink 50s type pastels soft gradient aesthetic gradient typography googie
    healing liquid meltdown blue gradient melt branding aesthetic vector design pink typography
    Empathy melted modern empathy gradient blue aesthetic vector design pink typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • WIBY Studio

    WIBY Studio

    Las Vegas

    ZARA - Sharable Cart zara motion minimal web design web ux design ux ui design ui transition shop lookbook interaction inspiration design clean brand
    KITH by WIBY Studio john elliott coca-cola kith web design web ux design ux ui design ui transition shop motion minimal lookbook interaction inspiration design clean brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • C.J. Amaya

    C.J. Amaya

    Las Vegas, NV

    Badge Design Package logo designs logos illustrator line monoline logomark mark icon icons vector design logo design brand branding logo illustrations illustration badges badge design badge
    C for Calligraphy fancy font clean design hand drawn lettering artist calligraphy artist calligraphy font calligraphy logo calligraphy logotype handlettering typography lettering design vector logo design hand lettering logo custom type branding type
    Crisp-Letter Building font design building script lettering scriptfont script font letters logo letter letters logotype illustration handlettering typography lettering design vector hand lettering custom type logo type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Toole & Hardt

    Toole & Hardt

    North America

    Chewy drip chewy type typography
    Rooted Cupid shoot bow arrow cupid beets
    Spring Bloom forest spring green leaf leaves flower
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

