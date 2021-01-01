Hire freelance designers in İzmir

Viewing 11 out of 96 freelance designers in İzmir available for hire

  • Batuhan

    Batuhan

    Izmir, Turkey

    All Accounts in One Wallet: Omni Dashboard money application ui product interface design accounts fintech wallet
    All Accounts in One Wallet: Omni Dashboard screen application ui product interface design analytics dashboard finance money wallet
    MadebyBatu ━ Product Designer Portfolio Website ui interface product designer website batuhankrskl madebybatu portfolio
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Sertan Helvacı

    Sertan Helvacı

    Izmir, Turkey

    Finance Management: Payment Transactions assistant bills digital banking money transfer transfer payment bank web finance ui transactions banking
    Concept Travel App to Plan Your Holiday ux tour plan tour blog car rental rent rent a car reservation hotel reservation hotel flight ticket application holiday app travel app app design design app travel holiday ui
    Osmanlı Menkul | Yatırım Direkt design ux ui app design app financial financial app finance app finances finance fintech app fintech investment investing investor invest
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zeynep Fermancı

    Zeynep Fermancı

    İzmir

    Dashboard UI Elements ui elements components form dropdown upload side menu chart table sale partnership orange blue clean dashboad design ux ui
    Aparavi Partner Portal Dashboard Design create form form management deal table bar chart portal partnership dashboad orange design ux ui
    Landing Page of a Shopify App white web design vector ux ui shopify app shopify landing page green design clean branding
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Evren Karşıt

    Evren Karşıt

    İzmir, Turkey

    hyperservice. - Design Service Hero Page - Black & White clean hero landing design landing page landing hero design hero screen hero page hero black hero white hero clean ui black and white black white
    Educit v1 - Detail Page UI Design concept design ui detail screen detail page white ui mobile ui mobile white clean tutorial illustration app clean app
    Yoga & Meditation Mobile App UI Animation mobile fresh purple tutorial ui story search bar switch toogle yoga app meditation app yoga ui animation clean app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Delaram-s🔺

    Delaram-s🔺

    İzmir, Turkey

    My fancy living room animation leaves leave design minimal illustration dribbble graphic design ui
    WOODS MAN gamedesign icon design illustration game ux
    Run for baby gamedesign game minimal design run baby illustraion ui design uiux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • LiterkaEm

    LiterkaEm

    Izmir, Turkey

    The unification of women of all nations. Unity and happiness happiness unity women charachters creative ui kit flat design girl character vector illustration flat design
    Oops.. 404 Page Not Found flat design weekly warm-up digital art illustration illustrator vector web website digital design 404 page 404 not found 404 error page
    Kontinental Hockey League player ice sporting goods sports puck flat vector illustration flat design sport hochey
    • Illustration
  • Yasin Ayaz Kalkan

    Yasin Ayaz Kalkan

    Izmir - Turkey

    18 March Çanakkale Victory simplicity art illustrator
    Motivation Badge month simplicity character badge
    Steel S design logo simplicity icon letter logotype monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Berktuğ Mutlu

    Berktuğ Mutlu

    Izmir, Turkey

    Logistic Landing Page blue illustration clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    Health App Design illustraion health app health design fitness app design fitness app health blue clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    Hiring Platform - Multi Step Form step form multistep form step signup form login form app register form login form register blue clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tutku Ünlü

    Tutku Ünlü

    Izmir, Turkey

    Triva - Travel Agency tourism trip vacation concept landing travel agency travelling blog post motion photography ux web minimal animation travel website blog ui ui design design
    Podi - Podcast ux design experience ui ux dashboard web panel ux mobile app mobile login sign up web app music listen geometric podcast design app design ui design figma
    Food Delivery - Mobile App Concept food delivery food food order food app ui app adobe xd ui design design app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emre Helvaci

    Emre Helvaci

    Izmir, Istanbul

    Vagon Film train production film logo negative space branding logo
    Akustikhane Badge performansevi akustikhane music logo branding logo typography badge
    akustikhane typography type logotype music logo branding logo performansevi akustikhane
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Samet Özkale

    Samet Özkale

    İzmir, Turkey

    Producter Feedback Module v.1.0 customer feedback user feedback product feedback design menu list design list view listing feedback management feedback product design system ui web ui design ux product development product management web product product product design
    Landing Page Re-design for Heybooster websites web ui ux web ui web ux ui website design website web design webdesign web landing page web landing landing design landingpage landing page design landing page
    Mobile App Design for Ekmob ekmob sales force automation sales dashboard salesforce sales app ux app ui app ui ux dashboard design mobile application design app ux design app ui design mobile dashboard mobile app design mobile app app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

