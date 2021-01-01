Hire freelance designers in Ivano Frankivs K Ua

Viewing 11 out of 56 freelance designers in Ivano Frankivs K Ua available for hire

  • Yurii Khmelovskyi

    Yurii Khmelovskyi

    Ivano-Frankivsk / Ukraine

    Love Plant stained glass flat illustration illustration monocrest monoline linecraft outline duotone donation houseplant plant love
    LOPP Pilot School Admin Building biplane pilot school poland ivano-frankivsk ukraine airport aeroplane aiplane flight monocrest outline linecraft monoline buildings architecture illustraion
    LOPP Pilot School Hangar illustration architecture building monoline linecraft outline monocrest flight airplanes aeroplane airport airplane windsock ukraine ivano-frankivsk poland pilot school hangar biplane clouds
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yurii Syvak

    Yurii Syvak

    Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

    UI stuff card icons play animation box dropdown info button category ui kit account cabinet block ux ui
    Icon set red webdesign website match default hoover players team overview schedule gif animation ilustration iconography icons ui
    Dark mode or not? achievements badge block gamer profile tags icons dark ui feed card csgo web dashboard ux ui dark mode
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Yuriy Kob

    Yuriy Kob

    Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

    Site for environmental photographer & artis composition trend clear swiss modern minimalistic brutalism brutal color self promo minimalism photographer photo layout grid site design web minimal site
    Real Estate Transactions App Design apple trend modern minimal managment property management properties property color application mbile app design mobile app card mongato design uiux ux ui
    Real Estate Transactions App Design interaction interface application clear modern apple service estate realestate product portfolio card mongato design ui ux uiux transaction app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Valeriia Tkhor

    Valeriia Tkhor

    Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

    Mojito cocktail cocktail mojito vector graphic illustration flat
    Jazz-funk dance app cheerful dancers dance jazz-funk character graphic flat
    Secret Santa christmas flat people app character surprised present gift secret santa cheerful
    • Illustration
  • Yury Tsyganchuk

    Yury Tsyganchuk

    Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

    Credit Report Repair hero image couple minimalism green homepage credit finance agency website landing design ui
    Assistant app for rented home guests. application app design appartment rental airbnb dark theme dark mode dark assistant home table ipados ipadpro ipad app design clean ui
    Payoneer dashboard redesign concept payment payoneer ux design concept orange transaction card bank finance app design app dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad website web design design ui
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Daria Konkova

    Daria Konkova

    Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

    Equal Eats color order store shopify typography icon account ux flat website vector ui web design minimal
    About the universe colors yellow red mebius modernism futura font universe poster a day posters poster art poster design poster typography illustration flat minimal design
    Alone color typography minimal design isolated isolation covid 19 covid-19 covid19 covid alone poster a day posters poster art poster design poster
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anzhelika

    Anzhelika

    Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

    Book design graphic abstract book ukrainian
    girl nerd
    trip postcard illustration travel art road trip
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tetiana Kravchuk

    Tetiana Kravchuk

    Ivano-Frankivs'k, Ukraine

    Сity guide italy minimalistic design minimalism mobile application ux history uidesign ui app design figma art black white online guide app
    Booking app for transport uidesign uiux booking system app design booking app booking
    Nova Poshta redesign delivery map courier red uidesign post delivery delivery service ux ui figma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Yulia Gali

    Yulia Gali

    Buchach, Ukraine

    Sea cartoon design vector flat illustration
    Illustration with narcisusses minimal cartoon flat vector illustration
    forester cartoon vector flat illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Petro Zaliskiy

    Petro Zaliskiy

    Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

    Coloria | landing page interior design vector minimal web site webdesign website ux ui design
    Structure ux ui webdesign minimal web website design
    remont comfort site webdesign ui ux web minimal website design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrii Kovalchuk

    Andrii Kovalchuk

    Ukraine , Ternopil

    Lottery creative cartoon illustration design modern uae dubai arab muslim winner win lottery mascot character unused sale brand branding logotype logo
    Tooth light minimalism stomatology tooth lamp dentist design creative elegant simple modern sign mark sale unused brand branding logotype logo
    Bear and cake baker funny cute creative elegant simple modern negativespace space negative animal bakery cake bear sale unused brand branding logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design

