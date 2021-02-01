Hire freelance designers in Irvine, CA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,277 freelance designers in Irvine, CA available for hire

  • Amy Hood

    Amy Hood

    Anaheim Hills, CA

    Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans hoodzpah retro custom font font design font custom type type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans type design hoodzpah retro typeface custom font font design custom type custom typeface font type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jennifer Hood

    Jennifer Hood

    Orange County, CA

    Unchosen Disney and Pixar's Luca Movie Title Treatments pixar disney branding logo design custom type custom lettering movie logo title treatment logo hoodzpah type
    Odds On VC logo set and logo grid social media collateral hoodzpah naming messaging color website brand identity typogaphy branding logo logo set logo system
    Odds On VC Startup Cheat Codes Booklet messaging collateral color logo system brand identity naming website typography hoodzpah design branding logo booklets booklet design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • brian hurst

    brian hurst

    orange county, california

    diamond collage hand icon illustration line
    Broken Vase overcome pain hurt growth vase flowers broken line illustration
    church stuff bible jesus sermon church
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Joshua Ariza

    Joshua Ariza

    Orange County California

    New Belgium Jacket pathces cobra horse beer patch jean jacket embroidery illustration
    Fruit Smash Illustrations waves ocean palms seltzer drink pool illustration
    Voodoo Ranger beer illustration holdem texas deck cards card foil
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hoodzpah

    Hoodzpah

    Orange County

    Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans hoodzpah retro custom font font design font custom type type design typeface type
    Santa Ana Sans type design hoodzpah retro typeface custom font font design custom type custom typeface font type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jamie Stark

    Jamie Stark

    Orange County, CA

    Axe & Awl Mark leather goods mark brand identity brand design branding jamie stark
    Axe & Awl Leatherworks branding design brand desing branding orange county graphic designer typography jamie stark
    Artifacts & Amulets jewelry typogaphy art director orange county graphic designer art director orange county jamie stark victorian
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Zach Hannibal

    Zach Hannibal

    Orange, CA

    Cave of Wonders desert illustration wonders jafar disney world disneyland disney movie walt disney disney tiger lion panther cave rough diamond cave of wonders
    N6 Lucky Cat (Cheshire Cat) tee tshirt apparel illustration lockup japanese cheshire wonderland cartoon disney cat disney lucky cat lucky cat
    N6 Lucky Cat (Simba) king lion king lion animal japanese maneki neko lucky cat kitty cat disney simba the lion king design badge sticker illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • RD UX/UI

    RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    Fitness App - Running Tracker rondesign jogging cardio training exercise marathon runners workout runner mobile app tracker fitness sport running run
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Bryce Reyes

    Bryce Reyes

    Corona, Ca

    Dodgers World Series Champs! shirt design vin scully world championship los angeles dodgers los angeles dodgers doyers world series vector typography illustration baseball
    United By Blue Mens Back 2020 mountains water trees mockup texture vintage retro illustration
    United By Blue Mens Spring 2020 catfish fish fishing texture typography vintage retro illustration
    • Leadership
  • Colin Gauntlett

    Colin Gauntlett

    Huntington Beach, CA

    Lapel Slayer kraken squid lapel guard keenan cornelius bjj jiu jitsu illustration
    Most Dope Monday 46 chess bjj most dope mac miller typography illustration jiu jitsu
    Most Dope Monday 45 nba basketball most dope typography illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Silva

    David Silva

    Orange County, CA

    Creative Creative Co. website and illustrations typeface fonts brand identity webflow responsive web website typography type design branding
    Sunday Creative Co. identity design branding sketching illustration logo logotype
    LBLW branding and stationary type-based logo typography logo typography branding studio branding agency brand logotype logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.