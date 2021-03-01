Hire freelance designers in Hong Kong

Viewing 11 out of 57 freelance designers in Hong Kong available for hire

  • Dani Lam

    Dani Lam

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Fotan, Hong Kong design industrial city chill crowd fotan taxi minibus road illustrator hong kong affinity designer vector texture illustration
    Flower affinity designer gift goodbye flowers love purple botanical white flower illustration hong kong illustrator vector texture illustration
    Oscar plasticine claymation man yellow gif red carpet gold oscar award hopeful dream animated gif clay design animation hong kong illustrator texture character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Iris Qiu

    Iris Qiu

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Chinese Food- Sugar-fried chestnut chinese food nuts delicious chestnut food illustration food illustration
    Moon cake mooncake chinese food food illustration illustration
    French fries and calamari rings fries food illustration food illustration
    • Illustration
  •  巫師.Sorcerer

     巫師.Sorcerer

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Social man survival guide vector branding design illustration
    Dashboard Design typography icon ui design
    H5 Design branding illustration vector design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mack Studio

    Mack Studio

    China Hong Kong

    薑圖 - Logo 設計 姜濤 姜b hong kong 香港 薑圖
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Rose 02 hong kong leaf beauty florists flower rose branding mack chan pre-made mack logos minimalism logo
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Feather Circle bird feather branding 香港 china design pre-made mack logos logo minimalism hong kong
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Elvincth

    Elvincth

    Kowloon, Hong Kong

    Glassmorphism - Credit Card credit card design colorful color minimal flat glassmorphism
    Github github dailyui concept app design colorful color minimal flat
    Hi, Dribbble vector poster art poster concept app design colorful color minimal flat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Joe Tsue

    Joe Tsue

    China , HongKong

    Shop by Occasion landing page design fashion website ui
    Owl style logo design illustration logo ae
    Fun semicircle flip animation ae illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Julian Cheng

    Julian Cheng

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    eDMs design edm web typography flat design branding
    Product detail page for e-commerce site website type web ux ui typography flat logo design branding
    Jan&Jimmy Wedding invite typography flat design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
  • KEY6 ART

    KEY6 ART

    Kowloon, Hong Kong

    Sculpture & Whiskey Illustration whiskey sculpture key6 art key6art vectorart vintage graphicdesign drawing digitalart illustration
    PAIN Tattoo Flash key6 art key6art popart tattoodrawing drawing vectorart illustration skull tattooflash tattoo
    Mickey Mouse & Sphynx Cat Illustration popart key6art key6 art sphynx cat sphynx mickeymouse vectorart vintage graphicdesign drawing digitalart illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicholas S. Hussain

    Nicholas S. Hussain

    Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong

    2020 / 2021 illustration design graphic designer graphicdesign vaccine facemask virus coronavirus covid-19 covid19
    HE'S BACK! 🔥🤴🏻 football futbol legea seriea juve cr7fans cr7juve cr7 ronaldo cristiano ronaldo cristiano juventus covid19 graphic design graphic designer design
    Year of the Rat 🐀 corona virus covid-19 year of the rat chinese calendar chinese china quarantine life quarantine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ApricotNourish

    ApricotNourish

    Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong

    Pineapple bun & rabbit_Hong Kong Food series
    Mid autumn festival with love
    Dance in the rain
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jimmy Esteban

    Jimmy Esteban

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Daily Logo Challenge Day 43/50 Architectural Firm Logo architect architectural architecture vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge Day 42/50 Postal Service Logo postal service vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge Day 41/50 Dating App Logo dating dating logo dating app vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

