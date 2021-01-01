Hire freelance designers in Guayaquil

  • Alex Castillo

    Alex Castillo

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Character zombie characterdesign concept art character alex arte digital design arte gouache alex castillo
    Reportera concept character design character ui comida pez design illustration alex alex castillo
    Sheriff Concept Art alex art arte digital design illustration gouache sheriff alex castillo
    • Illustration
  • John Arreglo

    John Arreglo

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Joe Biden illustration
    Domain illustration
    Happy woman illustration
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Iván Casal

    Iván Casal

    Guayaquil - Ecuador

    Walk Cycle walk cycle walkcycle walk duik 2d character character design illustration arte art animation 2d animación animation
    2018 Best4 illustrator design after effects character inktober 2018 anitober 2018 illustration motion graphics arte black and white tvpaint inktober anitober animación frame by frame cel animation art 2d animation animacion
    Santa doing The Floss santa claus santa illustration motion graphics arte animación frame by frame cel animation art 2d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • La Petite Sole

    La Petite Sole

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Cards Castle flatillustration flat colorful colorful design illustration magic apple procreate ipadpro texture brushes tablegame game playing card cards
    Owl Plume blue minimal procreate ipadpro childrens illustration childrens book kidsillustration kids texture brushes texture crayon organic nature illustration
    The Little Owl texture brushes crayons plants organic nature illustration childrens book childrens illustration kids illustration owl animal illustration animals nature characterdesign character ipadpro procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erick Vera Bustamante

    Erick Vera Bustamante

    Guayaquil, Ecuador.

    Red Velvet Cake icon animated gif candles after effects 2d illustration animation cake red velvet mailing birthday birthday cake
    Gift Box Exploding mailing ribbon icon confetti illustration animation gif birthday regalo bow present giftbox box gift
    Lemons Illustrated Pattern rapport fruits texture lemons pattern illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Edmarcaz

    Edmarcaz

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Logo concept: DAN typography type brand bocetos minimal icon flat desing logo branding
    Vector icono icon minimal flat desing logo branding
    bocetos draw bocetos boceto minimal icon flat brand desing logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Hugo Diaz Romero

    Hugo Diaz Romero

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Movenpick (label design proposal) illustration label design can design branding
    XXXVII Festival Internacional De Coros 2016 festival poster music art poster graphic design illustration
    Impala Craft Beer beer branding label design illustration branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Drea Duque

    Drea Duque

    GYE, Ecuador

    Inner Mind | Folk Kids Colorful Ilustration graphic design mindfulness happy stars concept space woman inner child inside mindful mind female digital illustration folklore tribal folk cute kids illustration
    Folk Kawaii Witch | Cute Illustration with Flowers jumping inner child illustration illustrator ill bruja female happy flowers floral concept witch cute digital illustration folk kawaii art kids illustration
    Minimal Colorful Landing Page | Contact Form | Clothing Brand contact page landing web landing page logo graphic design branding minimal contact form contact modern clothing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Melior

    Melior

    Saint Lucia, Caribbean

    CoinBank Inc. Landing Page software saas fintech hues palette colours 3d adobe xd figma testing prototype product design icon typography website ux ui landing page concept design
    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Relief Fund yellow blue green branding typogaphy graphic design fund relief simple design modern minimal caribbean designers landing page concept design charity web design ux ui design
    IoT Projects for Developers Web Design Concept | Melior development adobe xd website logo ux ui landing page concept illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yami Figueroa

    Yami Figueroa

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Infografía: Reyes del A.T. infographic infographic design illustrator direction art vector bible illustration flat creative gospel design
    Handwritting handwritting creative direction art bible typography gospel design
    Mapa: Viajes de Abraham tolkien map direction art creative illustration flat gospel design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gabriel Barreno

    Gabriel Barreno

    Guayaquil, Ecuador

    logo con textura
    Asesoria Estetica logo design branding
    Jaír López logo design branding
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design

