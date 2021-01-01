Hire freelance designers in Florianópolis

  • Pedro Correa

    Pedro Correa

    Florianópolis, SC, Brazil

    Kanagawa tshirt art illustration eyeball eye glass dome japanese japan wave kanagawa
    Dagger retro vintage flow cosmos space psychedelic eye hand drawing art illustration dagger
    The Good Lord Bird gun revolver graphic design poster tv series tv show tv bird
    • Illustration
  • Mateus Disquete

    Mateus Disquete

    Florianópolis, Brazil

    Globo mascot sweet version redesign sweet brazilian mascot brazil lettering globe rio de janeiro beach biscuit food character drawing cartoon illustration color digital 2d vector illustrator
    Globo mascot salted version redesign sour lettering brazilian globe brazil beach rio de janeiro food biscuit mascot character digital color cartoon drawing illustration illustrator 2d vector
    Fake game toy tetris 90s love console charm icon gameboy sticker video game simple drawing illustration illustrator creative graphic design digital color 2d vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Guilherme Schneider

    Guilherme Schneider

    Florianópolis, BR

    Wemerch Van c4d render arnold truck retro box delivery van 3d car
    Merch Ideas c4d render 3d design illustration cinema4d
    Warehouse delivery box warehouse forklift storage illustration 3d render cinema4d c4d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Carlos Toledo

    Carlos Toledo

    Florianopolis, Brazil

    The Drum Machine sound eletronic webflow audio app music production sampler drums
    Charles Darwin and the Voyage of the Beagle webdesign cartography mapbox studio webflow educational science scrolling data dataviz google maps mapbox map
    Neumorphic Template Free fintech app source file source code one page landing page ui kit free freebie webflow template soft ui skeuomorphism neumorphism
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Clint Studio

    Clint Studio

    Florianópolis

    Tree illustration collage wood tree concept art concept animation 3d
    Mountain paper mountain texture styleframe collage concept animation 3d
    Bricks construction bricks wall concept style frame volume 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gabriel Lauxen

    Gabriel Lauxen

    Brasil, Florianópolis - SC

    Album Cover - Black Moon Riders poster shirt pointillism dark design illustration music band merch album cover album
    Merch Design - Octopus Head vector shirt dark merch design merch design illustration
    Merch Design - Mudness shirt merch design merch pointillism dark design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lucas Ferreira

    Lucas Ferreira

    Florianópolis

    Product Details Study 2 - Headphone uidesign visual design concept app ui interface mobile figma design
    Product Details Study 1 - Headphone mobile ui uidesign visual design concept app interface design figma
    ViaSoft Pay - Card flatdesign uidesign figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniela Konishi

    Daniela Konishi

    Florianópolis

    Chargy - Main logo visual identity logo design
    Chargy - Horizontal logo visual identity logo design
    Chargy - Color alternatives visual identity logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Aline Corrêa

    Aline Corrêa

    Florianópolis - Brazil 🇧🇷

    Me and my friends :D kidlit dragon cute children art illustration kidsillustration digitalart
    Oliver, my dog :D kidlit digitalart children art kidsillustration illustration
    Biker cute children illustration children art kidlitart kidlit kidsillustration illustration digitalart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matheus Santos

    Matheus Santos

    Florianópolis, Brazil

    He is only a kid character animation illustration motiondesign motiongraphics 2danimation
    little boxing training walkcycle animation vector motiondesign illustration motiongraphics 2danimation
    Gangsta Walk walkcycle design vector animation illustration motiongraphics motiondesign 2danimation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Douglas Abelino

    Douglas Abelino

    Florianópolis, Brazil.

    LIVE! Run gradient experience training sportswear sports runner runing mobile ui mobile website ui design ui
    Educação na Cultura Digital UI circular logo orange blue vector education website educational education site website branding brand ui
    Criatividade iLTDA Logo technology logo blue logotype minimal flat geometric logo gradient logo gradient consulting creativity logo creativity creative logo design brand design visual identity branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

