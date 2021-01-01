Hire freelance designers in Durban
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 44 freelance designers in Durban available for hire
-
Monde Marafane
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Brad Cuzen
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Nathan Roodt
Durban South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Sabastien Pillay
Durban, South Africa
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Thuso Mbedzi
Durban, South Africa
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Waseem Tayob
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Mxolisi mxo
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Callie Sharp
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Sean Crozier
Durban, South Africa
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Tania
South Africa - Durban
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Thami
Durban, South Africa
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.