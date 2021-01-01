Hire freelance designers in Durban

Viewing 11 out of 44 freelance designers in Durban available for hire

  • Monde Marafane

    Monde Marafane

    Durban, South Africa

    Karabo Poppy Layout Exploration ui detail interface minimal bold typography layout design
    Karabo Poppy: Open Air Gallery art exhibition gallery user interface clean grid interface detail minimal bold typography layout design
    002 Portfolio MM2021 craftsmenship digital designcollective awwwards mobile design portfolio exploration detail web design minimal bold layout typogaphy designer ui interfacedesign interface design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Brad Cuzen

    Brad Cuzen

    Durban, South Africa

    Décor Girl art flowers interior design decor spot editorial illustration people graphic flat simple nature vector design illustration
    Ladder Insurance branding editorial illustration simple flat people nature texture design vector illustration
    Happy International Women's Day pooch walking winter editorial illustration dogs icon people graphic flat simple nature design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nathan Roodt

    Nathan Roodt

    Durban South Africa

    LITTLE MEALS logo designer logo design logo mark icon design iconography vector illustration logo icon branding
    KEEP GRINDING logo design iconography logo logo mark typography vector branding illustration bespoke type type customtype typogaphy
    FACTORY ICON logo iconography icon design logo design ui vector simple branding illustration icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sabastien Pillay

    Sabastien Pillay

    Durban, South Africa

    Smile branding infographic studio isometric design logo vector design graphicdesign illustrator digitalart drawing illustration
    Plant Illustration infographic isometric design vector logo design graphicdesign illustrator drawing digitalart art illustration plants
    Tiger Illustration illustrations blackandwhite tiger doodle drawing illustrator graphicdesign animal art illustration digitalart
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thuso Mbedzi

    Thuso Mbedzi

    Durban, South Africa

    Barber App 🔥 minimalistic sketchapp uxdesign ux
    Dribbble Invite x1 Giveaway invitation invite dribbble invitation dribbble invite
    🔥 Gompu: Company Profile graphic design print design company brochure company profile business profile business brochure
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Waseem Tayob

    Waseem Tayob

    Durban, South Africa

    Mclaren 720s illustration art durban vectorart south africa illustration
    LAMBO COUNTACH creative design branding illustration art adobe illustrator vectorart illustration graphicdesign durban south africa
    Ferrari F40 vector artdecor creative adobe illustrator graphicdesign vectorart illustration durban south africa
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mxolisi mxo

    Mxolisi mxo

    Durban, South Africa

    the arrow houses design logo
    Freightpak design logo
    key distributors design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Callie Sharp

    Callie Sharp

    Durban, South Africa

    Conceptual Web Page Mock Up branding layouts fun design uidesign webdesign web layoutdesign layout ui
    The Beach drawing illustration logos icons graphic icondesign icon logodesign logo
    Green Tea Packaging Design Mock Up typography corporate identity packaging mockup packaging design packaging colorful design branding texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sean Crozier

    Sean Crozier

    Durban, South Africa

    Lumberjack branding motion graphics vector illustration animation
    Spaceman Wallpaper vector illustration
    Lockdown Limbo motion graphics animation vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tania

    Tania

    South Africa - Durban

    Totally Spaced Out lettering handlettering spaced space design typography handmade illustration
    No one cares design handmade illustration typography
    Daily Sins chocolate type design lettering handlettering handmade illustration typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Thami

    Thami

    Durban, South Africa

    job portal uiux ui ux uxdesign uidesign design
    Banking app design uxdesign uidesign ux uiux ui
    Travel app ui design ux ux ui illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

