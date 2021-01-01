Hire freelance designers in Croatia

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 325 freelance designers in Croatia available for hire

  • Hrvoje Grubisic

    Hrvoje Grubisic

    Zagreb, Croatia

    HOLOGRAPHIK® studio motion design
    Monument Extended Font Sampler pangram monument extended bold typo type color typography
    Girl Heaven typo type whitespace minimal tote bag tote branding typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mario Šestak

    Mario Šestak

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Infobip website design illustration animation simple clean layout minimal web typography website
    Type style-boards design type animation simple layout clean minimal typography web website
    Practical typography—Friends of Figma lecture presentation designs presentation template presentation design simple layout minimal typography presentation slides type
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Balkan Brothers

    Balkan Brothers

    Croatia

    We're hiring a Front-end React Developer! full time remote open poisition hiring job agency react front end development
    Design System for a white-label co-working platform co-working platform product design co-working application design system medium article design article article
    BB Agency - Hiring Designers! website bbagency join digital designer graphic design ux ui work agency web design product design position job hiring
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Jelić

    Andrea Jelić

    Zagreb - Centar, Croatia

    Layout Exploration: Giovanni Tisocco – Photography by Passion figma animationprinciple webdesign design minimalist whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    Layout Exploration: Giovanni Tisocco – Photography by Passion graphic design minimalist webdesign design whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    Playground Editorial 04 editorial editorial design web design fashion minimalist whitespace photography modern layout typography minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Bjelajac

    Ivan Bjelajac

    Zagreb, Croatia

    3 Estaciones de Metro de la Línea 9 presentation transition modern architecture layout grid
    3 Estaciones de Metro de la Línea 9 presentation typography architecture transition animation layout grid
    Amadeu Torner, Parc Logístic y Mercabarna modernist architecture modern design layout transition animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Bornfight

    Bornfight

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section (part 3) qrscan benefits premium uptown mobileapp mobile clean app ux
    Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section (part 2) premium uptown components clean ui ux app mobile mobileapp
    Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section assets components premium app icons colors styleguide loyaltyapp mobileapp typography
    No specialties listed
  • Luka Marr

    Luka Marr

    Croatia

    Sportening — NBA 🏀 sports rockets golden state warriors pacers celtics lakers sport app nba basketball sport principle layout minimal animated minimalism typography animation sketch ux ui
    Sportening — All Them Screens basketball football champions league nba manchester united real madrid barcelona smartphone app smartphone mobile app minimalist figma sport app sport layout website animated animation ux ui
    Chinatown Market — Layout Exploration [001] brutalist editorial fashion web graphic design print layout exploration type minimalist minimalism typography animation sketch art direction principle layout website minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Petar Zeman

    Petar Zeman

    Zagreb, Croatia

    Memoria®'21, Web Pages gallery layout whitespace art grid features slider visual identity poster article ux clean branding exploration website web minimal ui typography design
    Memoria®'21, Web WIP gallery memory layout whitespace art grid slider visual identity poster article ux clean branding exploration website web minimal ui typography design
    Memoria®'21, WIP Mobile gallery grandpa memory layout whitespace art grid slider visual identity poster article clean branding exploration website web minimal ui typography design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • aninndesign

    aninndesign

    croatia

    May the force be with us in 2021 2021 lettering typography graphic design illustration idea simple minimal may the force be with you starwars happy new year 2021 happy new year
    Merry Christmas branding design icons icon illustration symbol identity brand graphic idea simple minimal design branding christmastree merrychristmas
    2021 CALENDAR 2021 poster design poster art lettering typography design graphicdesign poster simple minimal calendar 2021 calendar
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Filip Justić

    Filip Justić

    Croatia

    Shyplite - Support messaging inbox shipping transport shipment colors icons components design system application web app interface dashboard web design user interface user experience product design product ux ui
    Nexudus - Navigation navigation drawer dashboard interface app ux ui website design web app product design user experience user interface spacing grid dropdown sidebar navigation bar menu user flow navigation
    Nexudus - Spacing System workspace events booking web app user experience user interface ux ui dashboard product design tables buttons components modules design system paddings margins 4px grid spacing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • kreatıva

    kreatıva

    Croatia

    SBH+ Case Study jobs staffing ui behance responsive b2b modern case study web design fashion website ux
    SBH+ Mobile Pages fashion staffing modern b2b mobile web design website ux ui responsive
    SBH+ Services & Jobs jobs services b2b staffing web design web interaction modern fashion ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.