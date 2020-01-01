Hire freelance designers in Copenhagen

  • Justina Leisyte

    Justina Leisyte

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Community teamwork connection blog salck team remote community character magazine editorial people illustration
    Illustration for Slack blog teamwork newspaper blog slack editorial people character illustration
    Winter Animals winter is coming fox pattern christmas winter editorial fashion illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marko Cvijetic

    Marko Cvijetic

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Nautilus Story – Layouts presentation grid design art direction web layout minimal typography
    Cocktail Guide – Layout presentation design art direction web ux layout minimal typography
    The Real Nature – Article Layout website presentation design art direction ux web layout minimal typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mehvish Iql.

    Mehvish Iql.

    Copenhagen

    Ice Bear (Ice Cream Brand) brand identity brand bears ice cream logo logo design logo ice cream illustraion branding and identity brand design branding concept branding design branding
    Street Icons (90's Inspired) skateboard taco stand spray paint retro icons boom box music vending machine basketball ice cream truck street icons
    E.reader (2nd section) web app webdesign minimalist design minimalistic app reading app history app reading ux design ux ui design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Søren Schrøder

    Søren Schrøder

    Copenhagen

    Spotify command concept booby mcghee booby mcghee uiux ui spotify runner command
    Music icons spotify music app music iconset icons pack icon set icons icon
    Spotifly icons hugh grant spotify music player music macos icon app icon set iconset icons icon
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Florentina Surel

    Florentina Surel

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    The impact of COVID-19 🦠 covid-19 pandemic isolation home office impact working from home heartbeat report remote work employee employee engagement organisation response peakon report water drop conceptual illustration illustration 2020 ripple effect butterfly effect
    Research for vaccines 💉 laboratory working from home isolation pandemic 2020 peakon doctor health medicine research vaccine illustration industry pharma covid19
    Virtual yoga man woman 2020 tutorial youtube video covid 19 working from home isolation illustration blog peakon zoom yoga virtual
    • Illustration
  • Bryn Taylor

    Bryn Taylor

    Copenhagen

    ✦ Good Garms ✦ fashion ethical sustainability clothing good garms branding ux design ui colour typography bryn taylor
    📣 Good Garms is live! ux brand ui side project bryn taylor climate change environment buy less brands design website webflow e-commerce ethical sustainability shopping fashion
    New portfolio — Isolation update 🎉 product design product designer blog writing quarantine webflow personal portfolio personal site portfolio website design website branding brand ux ui type colour bryn taylor
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Patrik Fuzesi

    Patrik Fuzesi

    Copenhagen

    Smart Stadium - Events game video typography sport nba icons camera ui ux app
    Smart Stadium - Home typography icons video camera nba sport stadium app ux ui
    Employee Rating App rating app ios white ux ui minimal modal profile feed
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Róbert Toman

    Róbert Toman

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Porsche™ 917—PA Spyder Landing Page Mobile website design webdesign swiss typeface design branding ux animation ui black typography
    Page Load Animation Concept ui design webdesign motion design animation uiux front page landing page layout porsche swiss typography
    Folio ©2020, Florence Case Study Snippet mobile ui digital design mobile typeface design typeface design branding ux ui black typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Bertil Boisen

    Bertil Boisen

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Like-minded travelers recommendation review accommodation booking hotel booking nomad work hotel search filter map expedia airbnb trip orange app ux ui vacation travel
    Control Your Home design smart home automation app ui ux clean minimalistic control light heat aircon
    Thermostat Smart Home App design smart home automation app ui ux clean minimalistic control light heat aircon
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Søren Clausen

    Søren Clausen

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    App Icon Template – iOS & Android – For Figma material google apple logo adaptive android ios figma generator template icon app
    Color System Plugin 2.0? settings dark mode icon delete edit hover swatches scheme sidebar big sur plugin sketch theme system color
    Compass Logo Exploration star north compass icon brand logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Benjamin Lipsø

    Benjamin Lipsø

    Denmark, Helsingør

    Dandelion Cardinal (CD PROJEKT RED) gaming badge vector pin illustration the witcher witcher video game medieval funny cute bird cardinal dandelion cd projekt red
    Samurai Revolution Wordmark badge gaming illustration revolutionary serif medieval branding and identity branding twitch streamer esports esport age of empires wordmark logomark text mascot logo revolution saumrai
    SamuraiRevolution mascot logo design mascot design esport mascot age of empires mascot logo sportslogo sports badge logo gaming illustration esport mascot japanese sword katana american flag revolution samurai
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

