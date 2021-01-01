Hire freelance designers in Chattanooga, TN

  • travis knight

    travis knight

    Chattanooga TN

    VOTE LOKI design procreate marvel loki portrait drawing illustration
    Slashy Ashy! (Ash Williams) zombie horror art evil dead procreate monsters portrait drawing illustration
    Ash Vs Deadite horror zombie evil dead xray creature procreate monsters portrait drawing illustration
    • Illustration
  • Michael Mahaffey

    Michael Mahaffey

    Chattanooga, TN

    Lula Laker Race Badge waterfall race badge mtb mountain bike georgia lookout mountain lula lake
    Stabler Farms Identity vector branding illustration logo chattanooga identity texture
    Stabler Farms farm animals farm logo farm vector branding illustration logo chattanooga identity texture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Travis Hitchcock

    Travis Hitchcock

    Chattanooga, TN

    Mississippi Flag Proposal vexillology illustration flower magnolia flag
    Chattanooga FC 2020 Kits jersey mockup jersey design kit design football kit soccer kit soccer sports design sports branding sportswear jerseys jersey
    Happy Juneteenth juneteenth lettering letter font typeface custom lettering custom type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kody Dahl

    Kody Dahl

    Chattanooga, TN

    JD Scaffolding Monogram monoweight d j jd monogram logo branding geometric illustration
    2020 brand design colorful bright abstract typography gradient campaign design
    Still here, still making graphic design. geometry geometric brand design logo design detail logo icon monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cassidy Kelley Dickens

    Cassidy Kelley Dickens

    Chattanooga, TN

    Wildwood Sour Ale chattanooga brewing chatt fruit fruit beer sour beer ttb guava passion fruit sour beer chattanooga cbc
    Off the Field CFC Podcast chattanooga football cfc football club fc soccer football podcast
    Kelly for Mayor Common Purpose Podcast Art branding podcast chattanooga chatt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Adam Tetzlaff

    Adam Tetzlaff

    Chattanooga

    Mayfly Coffee T-shirt Design vintage nativemade branding design merch texture logo branding chattanooga coffee mayfly tshirt
    Mayfly Coffee Tee Design tennessee chattanooga texture logo shirt coffee branding t-shirt
    "Release The Hacken" Tee Design hacker grunge texture apparel print branding developer hack squid tshirt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Darren Case

    Darren Case

    Chattanooga Tennessee

    Wichita - Creation Science Labs religion creation science exploration space videogame once a week logo a week
    Logo a day 092 - Pluto everyday geometric exploration space logo a day everyday project ui minimal logo icon design icon dwarf planet
    Logo a day 091 - Proteus moon icon inspiration minimal vector geometric everyday logo a day icon design icon ui logo inspiration space
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eric Higgins

    Eric Higgins

    Chattanooga

    flower logo flower minimal flat identity vector logo branding
    New Wave Coffee Labels coffee packaging minimal type identity branding typography
    New Wave Coffee coffee packaging identity minimal logo branding typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Connor Tarter

    Connor Tarter

    Chattanooga, TN

    Lou mascotlogo branding brand identity vector illustration design minimal vintage design mascot character cartoon vintage logo mascot design mascot logo vintage mascot louisiana
    DALE design illustration portfolio procreate art procreate portrait illustration portrait art portrait
    36 Days of Type Letter T letter lettering illustrator type typography illustration design brand logo icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Chris Enter

    Chris Enter

    Chattanooga, TN

    Papercut branding logo digital agency
    Rob Bettis initials artisian boutique digital marketing
    Henrys Dispensary vintage wholesale supply red blue logo hemp dispensary
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • John Moore

    John Moore

    Chattanooga, USA

    RemoveBoard Logo remotework branding logo
    Crypto Wallet Design crypto web design ux
    Thalamus Marketing Site landing page web design ux design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

