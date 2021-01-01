Hire freelance designers in Calicut In

Viewing 11 out of 113 freelance designers in Calicut In available for hire

  • Irfanul Rahman

    Irfanul Rahman

    calicut,india

    Xmas illustration digital art illustration apps night light red star snow christmas xmas
    Illustration |Business chat ui hi friends business cash app chat
    Illustration | Stay at home corona home book girl cat digital art art debut illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sajin P G

    Sajin P G

    Kozhikode, Kerala

    RIP DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA portrait legend design vector mascot character icon illustration maradona
    PADMINI_Malayalam Typography Design adobephotoshop illustration handlettering illustrator malayalam typography
    caferacer vector mascotlogo mascot logo mascot design biking illustration mascot character adobephotoshop bikers caferacer illustraion ipadpro procreate art procreateapp procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Moossakutty Ajmal

    Moossakutty Ajmal

    Malappuram, India

    Babycare website concept webdesign website ui design clean ui concept minimal interface ux ui
    Digital Cv platform Concept cv resume mobile app ui design minimal ux ui interface
    Job finder app ui job search app mobile ui uix interface minimal mobile app ux ui design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ascendum Digital

    Ascendum Digital

    US, UK, India

    Add to Cart Animation! micro interaction shopping app figma animation microinteraction add to cart
    Upload Button Animation upload file neumorphic design neumorphism button animation button design micro interaction buttons upload
    Queue Up Healthcare App app mobile prototype ui animation transition ecommerce app ecommerce ios design ios app mobile design mobile ui ui ux pharmacy app wellness app health app healthcare neumorphism ui neumorphism neumorphic design neumorphic
    No specialties listed
  • Nabeel K

    Nabeel K

    Calicut, Kerala, India

    Mobile Station . letters concept design monogram logo monogram monochrome typeface logo black and white black simple creative
    Mobile Station typogaphy white simple monochrome logotype design black and white black logo
    Personal Branding - Nabeel K typography space shape personal nk monogram lettermark logotype logo design logo blackletter initials illustration flat brand design creative clean branding brand identity blackandwhite
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Abhiram krishna

    Abhiram krishna

    Calicut, India

    Serenity! flat digital art blue adobeillustator vector dribbled design concept art illustration colorful
    Choose Safety over Freedom! people celebration clouds stars prayer moon night socialdistancing eid ul adha eidmubarak eid blue adobeillustator vector dribbled design concept art illustration colorful
    Light House colorful light stripes stars night light house illustration adobe photoshop adobeillustator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • abd shahad

    abd shahad

    Calicut , India

    Wolton media - Logo logo brand media
    Dream vector dream art
    Cafe makani logo minimal brand cafe
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shaheen Abdu

    Shaheen Abdu

    Thrissur,Kerala

    John wick X Nobody wacom drawing adobe illustrator adobe photoshop
    Grogu (Baby Yoda) Digital Painting digital illustration digital painting grogu baby yoda photoshop artist drawing wacom adobe adobe photoshop
    landscape 02 lighting girl mountain landscape sky wacom adobe illustration adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Subhash Kaimal

    Subhash Kaimal

    Perinthalmanna, Kerala, India

    Wild & Pure Logo Designing logodesign malappuram kerala wildandpure branding logo
    Engineering Admission Poster education subhashkaimal facebook ad college admission engineering
    Poster design Mockup institute poster seo digitalmarketing digitalmarketingagency posterdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • razin mohammad

    razin mohammad

    Calicut, India

    Cine Monks - Logo Design typography movie community movie logos logo vintage cinephiles
    John Wick - A modern take keanureeves movie fanlogo johnwick
    Terrakyosa brand messaging brand messaging messaging eccentric powerful vintage advertisement billboard signage logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Shamnad Shah

    Shamnad Shah

    Nilambur, India

    Food-app Dashboard framer figma ecommerce wallet mobile app website design food web food blog food greenui ux designer ui photoshop ux-ui ui web design ui designer graphic design adobe aftereffects adobe xd dribbble
    e-Wallet Dashboard task manager app ui web design dribbble adobe photoshop adobe illustrator adobexd figma website education blue ui dark ui elegant graphicdesign uiux ecommerce dashboard wallet ewallet
    login and sign up form profile create account login screen ui designer graphic design adobe aftereffects dribbble adobe xd adobe illustrator figma sketch xd aftereffects photoshop uiux ui form signup login
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  Want to browse more designers for hire?

We've helped some of the world's best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

