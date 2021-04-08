Hire freelance designers in Brno

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 86 freelance designers in Brno available for hire

  • Tom Vranek

    Tom Vranek

    Czech Republic, Brno

    Rosetta Stone app ui redesign minimal ios app strv ux ios light strvcom learning language learning platform rosetta rosetta stone concept
    Rosetta Stone concept rosetta rosetta stone learning platform language learning strvcom light ios ux strv app minimal design ui
    Stax App dark dark ui ux ui esport gamers leagueoflegends minimal strv strvcom design ios app tom vranek cards swipe dark app dark theme ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stetsenko Igor

    Stetsenko Igor

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Greek Capital Management - B2C Financial CRM crm portal verification identity design tablet mobile desktop cards activity events tabledesign user minimalistic authentications authorisation saas b2c dashboard
    SaaS, B2C, Web-based portal MedAsset Recovery tablet mobile desktop tabledesign user minimalistic authentications authorisation strongpassword check password lawfirm recovery medasset medical login signin registration insurance saas
    MedAsset Recovery - SaaS, B2C, Web-based portal b2c desktop tabledesign user minimalistic authentications authorisation strongpassword check password lawfirm recovery medasset medical login signin registration insurance saas
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Samuel Briskar

    Samuel Briskar

    Brno

    PETZ 3D library updated! dark superhero superheroes designers threedee studio branding renders blender bird cute husky dog pets illustrations resources library illustration 3d design
    😐 -> 💀 threedee kawai motion graphics graphic design animation neutral face skull cute emoji emojis library branding illustrations resources blender illustration 3d design
    🤑 Money-Mouth Face animated graphic design motion graphics emoticon money cute ui library 3danimation animation emojis illustrations resources blender 3d illustration design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Futured

    Futured

    Brno, CZ

    JetPack Compose article - Render compose jetpack compose jetpack google 3d environment octane renderer octane c4d 3d render cinema 4d 3d
    B2B Apps article - Render c4d cinema 4d octane renderer octane 3d ui
    Futured Dribbble meetup Brno - Visuals minimal dark ui clean meetups meetup dribbble meetup dribbblemeetup dribbble
    • UX Design / Research
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Animation
  • Adam Mihalov

    Adam Mihalov

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Cycling mud autumn trees forest illustration grain noise cycling bicycle
    Video personalization man iphone frame picture city shoes video phone mobile character illustration
    Runners noise grain texture pattern illustration man character sport runner running run
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Michal Sobel

    Michal Sobel

    Brno, Czechia

    Golden Pattern for Business Cards institute shield business card pattern gold finance branding
    Shop Signage minimal branding wall logo x signage shop optics eye
    Signage on a Company Building it technology window glass building signage finance minimal symbol branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nikola

    Nikola

    Brno, Czech republic

    Travel icons illustrator traveling plane covid-19 customers travel icon design icon icons set colors vector ui illustration design graphic design
    D A Y --> N I G H T minimalism landscape light clouds stars adobe illustrator moonlight sunshine yellow blue colors night day moon sun art illustration vector graphic design design
    Small set of icons lines blue pink illustration eshop icons set webdesign icon design icon set icons vector ui graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Martin Egrt

    Martin Egrt

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Hang On Tight Snake motion kinetictypography kinetictype kinetic typography motiongraphics motiongraph animation loop snake
    Cosmic Molecule logo animation hand line star planet universe space molecule comic mograph motion graphics logodesign brandidentity branding 2d animation loop motion design motion logo animation
    Fjärn logo animation calming blue sea boat bear mograph brandidentity logodesign brand motion graphics branding loop motion design motion logo animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Pavel Novák

    Pavel Novák

    Zlin

    Low Poly War Pack 3:0 isometric planes color assets models polyperfect ww2 war illustration 3d game lowpoly
    Low Poly Worlds: Crafting automation
    Low Poly Worlds: Close Encounter polygon unity blender environment cows alien ufo polyperfect isometric animation color game lowpoly illustration darkfejzr 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Valeriia Cherpak

    Valeriia Cherpak

    Brno, Czech Republic

    Cryptocurrency wallet money investing dashboad finance dashboard exchange finance fintech app fintech bitcoin exchange bitcoin wallet bitcoin blockchain crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto web design webdesign ux ui
    Sign in – Sign up form - Mobile blue user interface design ux ui mobile illustration geometry dailyui dailyui101 sign in ui sign in form sign in sign up registration form
    Cryptocurrency Wallet money banking exchange crypto exchange investment wallet app fintech finance transaction crypto blockchain crypto wallet wallet cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency app cryptocurrency interface design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robin Holesinsky

    Robin Holesinsky

    Zlin, Czech Republic

    Appointment details barbershop barber appointment booking mobile app mobile ux ui
    Booking flow barber barbershop mobile app ux ui booking app booking
    App for barbershop booking mobile app booking barber barbershop mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.