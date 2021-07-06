Hire freelance designers in Brighton

Viewing 11 out of 1,938 freelance designers in Brighton available for hire

  • Fraser Davidson

    Fraser Davidson

    Brighton, UK

    Cub Studio Logo bear cub animation motion graphics branding logo
    Procreate x After Effects animation animated procreate after effects
    Basketball animation shot basketball
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Oli Lisher

    Oli Lisher

    Sussex, UK

    3d experiment city blender3d
    3d Donut donut blender 3d
    Leaptree illustrations web design logo branding illustration leaptree
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

    The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

    Seaford, England.

    Spin me round… icon symbols spirals spiral brand designer logo designer brand identity round circular geometric brand mark logo mark design logos typography branding identity logo portfolio logo design
    Universal Health Network Logo Designed by The Logo Smith medical monomark brand mark initials medical logo healthcare logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
    Advatera Logo & Brand Identity Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo refresh logo rebrand logo redesign logo mark construction logo construction app icon designers app icon design branding design stationery design identity designer logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mike Kus

    Mike Kus

    Chichester, UK

    Luma & Leaf vector ui design website logo ui web design graphic design illustration typography branding
    Bigeye geometric ui design logo website design graphic design typography website branding web design illustration
    Bigeye branding and identity monochrome graphic design website design ui typography ui design logo illustration website web design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Simple as Milk

    Simple as Milk

    Brighton, UK

    CrewTape hashtag tape crew simpleasmilk branding logo social media social
    WodUp u arrow up fitness crossfit simpleasmilk branding logo
    First Love gameboy tattoo first love illustration sticker game nintendo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jack Bingham

    Jack Bingham

    England, UK

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Product Design
  • Mr. Panesar, Illustration & Design

    Mr. Panesar, Illustration & Design

    England

    Lamborghini Miura sports car miura lamborghini car vector art flat design retro vector illustration vector illustration
    Alfa Romeo 33 Navajo Bertone navajo alfa romeo car vector art retro vector illustration vector illustration
    Fits: anideallength character fashion illustration fashion interior vector art vector illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Stuart Regan

    Stuart Regan

    Surrey, UK

    Cuvva's Design System Icons fintech insurance insuretch cuvva android ios app icon design custom token design system ui iconset icons design brand
    Driving Incidents 🚘💥🚙 fintech button ux ui declare form incidents mobile iphone ios app ios interface insurtech insurance design illustration app design app
    🎉 Refer a friend! insurance iphone illustration confetti ux interface design insurtech ui app ios app mobile ios referral refer
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Digimortal

    Digimortal

    Home

    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 5 lucky match 777 slot best cash money ticket coupon ok close casino sport gambling blender cycles icons illustration graphic design 3d
    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 4 lucky gambling lottery ball bones dice play game message dota whistle time black yellow icons sport 3dart cycles blender 3d
    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 3 fire gotit ok knicks win cup chips camera web live gambling casino bonus gift illustration icons 3dart blender cycles 3d
    • Illustration
  • Sophia Slater

    Sophia Slater

    Brighton & Hove, UK

    This Land Was Made For You & Me - Lettering song ink design procreate sketch hand drawn type typography type hand lettering lettering
    I'll Stand My Ground - Lettering illustration hand drawn type typography type ink pink song lyrics hand lettering lettering stand ground
    Here Comes The Sun illustration design hand drawn type sketch typography hand lettering lettering mccartney john lennon lyrics the beatles sun
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • green chameleon

    green chameleon

    Bristol & London, UK

    The State of Independence Screens c4d 3d animation 3d web webgl 3d interaction design ui web design web website
    The State of Independence 3d graphics interaction design one page landing page interactive webgl three.js 3d web design web website
    Unknown Entity – "PRISMS" octane octane render cinema 4d 3d animator motion design animation sound design loop 3d motion 3d animation 3d design 3d c4d
    No specialties listed

