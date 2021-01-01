Hire freelance designers in Brasília

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 46 freelance designers in Brasília available for hire

  • Amanda Lima

    Brasilia

    Adventures in Freelance Quarantine Cooking recipe illustration recipe book recipe food illustration food vector illustration
    Rabbits On The Moon moon space children book illustration childrens book childrens illustration colorful vector illustration
    Paper Sculpture for Delta TechOps editorialillustration advertisingillustration advertising editorial paper art papercraft paperscupture paper illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sara Valadão

    Brasília, Brazil

    Pray Collage collage pray mother women bible verse
    Double Exposure - Mulheres na Fonte flower women double exposure
    O Clamor de Ester brazil flat church fontedavida igreja rainha ester queen esther sermon series
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Luíza Piske

    Brasilia

    Butiá - Enviromental Blog branding and identity typography logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tobias Uchoa

    Brasília - DF - Brazil

    Landing Investindo Em Sonhos ui finance brazil children promo landing
    Lighthouse Finance App reports and data design app ui finance brazil
    Web conferencing Illustration video call tech live chat live web conferencing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vitor Dino

    Brasília

    soffitta monogram vector design logo brand bread
    griding styled-components flexbox ui javascript web grid layout layout responsive grid css reactjs react
    kunst typography design branding logo brand
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Monique Alencar

    Brasília

    pattern design pattern art
    More Pets magazine illustration turtle bird cartoon cat petshop pets
    Dogs magazine illustration dog dogs illustration
    • Illustration
  • Kácio Felipe

    Brasilia, Brazil

    allpays design ux ui uxdesign ux uidesign ui website landingpage
    allpays webdesign uxdesign uidesign ux ui landingpage
    allpays webdesign home app landingpage uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel Costa

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Loading brazil loop motion ux loading
    Vai Passar animation motion graphics typography motion design elements design motion brazil
    Smartphone and money logo design motion brazil
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Juliano de Freitas

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Pedra papel tesoura - javascript lesson inteface ux ui jokenpo css html javascript
    daily UI #01 dailyui css html front-end ui sign up
    Logo Animation logo vector branding 2d animation after effects 2d motion flat design animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Wellington Mota

    Brasília

    Quiz Game quiz interface 3d figma game ux ui
    Corvus JS illustration art direction logo branding framework
    KIA's Telluride - Landing Page product landingpage uxdesign ux kia
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jorge Takahashi

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Production Process illustrator character 2d illustration study after effects animation
    Looping cycle street train illustrator 2d illustration study animation after effects
    Teacher 2d character study animation after effects teacher
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

