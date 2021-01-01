Hire freelance designers in Bogra

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 619 freelance designers in Bogra available for hire

  • Mahfuz riad

    Mahfuz riad

    Dhaka, Gazipur, Bangladesh

    Digital data Science Website ux landing page design creative agency data science training data science data science website data science website agency corporate website ui
    Creative Data Science Website Design creative ui ux corporate creative agency illustration data science services website design data science agency website
    IT Management Website design clean business landing page creative agency illustration corporate ux agency website ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mehedi Hasan Himel

    Mehedi Hasan Himel

    Naogaon

    Dashboard - Task Management System ui task management system web design task management dashboard task management scheduler project schedule project management app company task management app project management app task app product design minimal product design user management team dashboard team calander dashboard designer task
    Nutrition Centre Website web design landing page illustration ux ui website design website dieter fitness doctor health care nutrition centre nutrition specialist nutritionist life coach nutrition lifestyle dietician diet
    Professional Training, Consulting & Outsourcing Website ilc design courses ux ui web website video tutorial online test online training outsourcing consulting professional training
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hossain_Graphics

    Hossain_Graphics

    Bogura, Bangladesh

    Bathelona | B letter gradient logo design design river logo nature logo colorful logo gradient logo graphic design brand logo design professional logo logo logoinspirations logo design branding
    watercolor logo design | hn graphics logo design eyecatchy logo simple logo designer logodesigner best logo graphic design design logo brand logo design minimalist logo professional logo logoinspirations logo design branding logoinspiration logologodesign watercolor logo design watercolor logo watercolour watercolor
    Grow Green | Organisation | Combine Mark Minimalist Logo Design earth map global map glob logo professional logo brand logo design minimalist logo combination mark logo mark green logo ngo organization logo organisation logo tree logo forest logo nature logo logoinspirations logo design brand identity logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shamima Nasrin

    Shamima Nasrin

    Natore, Bangladesh

    Selfie sign Landing page design ui designer landing page web homepage ux design website ui design website design illustration
    Save Nature Landing Page planet environment colorful clean nature concept corona update coronarender coronavirus covid-19 vector illustration uiux homepage landing page web ui design ux design website website design
    Corona Virus (Covid-19) Landing Page free vector corona update analytic figmadesign free download free ui kit freebie healthcare awareness virus coronarender corona render coronavirus uiux landing page homepage ui design ux design website website design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Arafat

    Arafat

    Bogra, Bangladesh

    Online Learning Landing Page layout learning courses education schools landing page web design course page online learning ui design website clean header
    ThemeQuest - Branding text logo letter logo website logo apps logo brand design agency logo typography tq letter logo tq logo t letter logo branding logo design
    Clodz - SaaS Landing page saas landing saas ui clean user interface web web design web landing page website cloud hosting cloud storage cloud computing server landing page ux
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Innaka Akter

    Innaka Akter

    Bogura, Bangladesh

    URBAN Logo u logo design best logo logo company design business logo b brand creative creative logo company logo branding branding logo business u logo urban logo urban
    W Creative logo business design w best logo apps apps logo branding branding logo illustration logo creative logo business logo company logo brand w logo
    Monato Abstract m letter logo design lettermarks lettering font logofolio logotype initial unique m letter logo m m logo apps minimal modern logo creative logo business logo company logo business branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ashikur Rahman ✪

    Ashikur Rahman ✪

    Natore, Bangladesh

    Faoter - Game Feature Boosting Web Header agency web design web design ui ux design web ui design landingpage trendy 3d ilustration 3d feature boositng gamer redesign glass effect glassmorphic glassmorphism website design
    Tompo Dark Web UI Design landingpage productdesign clean 3d illustrations darkmode night mode dark theme dark ui dark dark mode webdesign
    Marketing Agency Landing Page 3d agency creative agency colorful design glassmorphism growing marketing campaign somdia 3d ilustration 3d website business web socialmedia landingpage marketing agency
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • visual curve

    visual curve

    Narnia

    Amotliqa Real Estate Investment Branding by VisualCurve architectural design real estate branding real estate logo letter a logo logo designer gold classy logo corporate branding corporate app initial classy monogram typography branding modern design logo logotype
    Mawidy Health App Logo by VisualCurve m letter logo healthcare logo hearth logo health and beauty health and wellness health and fitness health app health logo health care health app logo app business monogram branding logo corporate modern icon design logotype
    Felt Right Logo by VisualCurve interior design logo blue logo sophisticated logo logo designer typographic logo typography logo colorful logo architectural logo design architectural design architecture logo classy typography branding business corporate icon modern design logo logotype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nazmul Shohag

    Nazmul Shohag

    Bogra,Bangladesh

    Strata Management Company Website ui strata properties strata property strata real estate strata claims management body corporate corporate agency company website management
    Homepage design for Mobile sanitize device minimal header landing page website
    Landing page for MIYN. Free appointment & scheduling app ui design uxdesign company appointment website applications application ui landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • LimonH™

    LimonH™

    Sirajganj, Bangladesh

    Devilee Construction Logo minimal brand idenity professional logo brand mark brand identity builders construction logo colorful limonh unique logo gradiant processing logo building logo design logo construction
    Sidewalk Market Logo symbol colorful logo business logo modern logo limonh brand logo minimal logo design logo professional logo brand mark brand identity real estate logo gradient logo b2b logo connecting sidewalk logo
    medilo - medicine logo style guide tablet medicine brand logo brand identity professional logo logo design pharmacist medical care app icon limonh tablet logo pharmacy pharma gradiant logo modern logo design logo medical logo medical app medilo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • MD SUMAN ALI

    MD SUMAN ALI

    Par Naogaon, Bangladesh

    Modern, Abstract Initial Letter Mark R Letter Logo Design! colorful logo initial logo lettering r lettr r lettr bitcoins simple logo modern logo abstract logo lettermark vector logo brand minimalist logo minimal corporate design branding brand identity ai logodesign logo
    Modern, Abstract M letter Mark Apparel Brand Vector Logo Design! apparel apparel logo m letter logo abstract creative unique simple modernism modern brand minimalist logo minimal corporate identity corporate design branding brand identity ai logodesign logo
    Modern Abstract W + Wave Letter Innovative Ignite Logo Design! flatdesign modern logo unique logo simple ignite logo w logo w letter logo vector logo logo design innovative design gradient logo modern corporate identity corporate design branding logodesign logo brand identity ai abstract logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design

