Hire freelance designers in Århus

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 45 freelance designers in Århus available for hire

  • Martyna Szczegielniak

    Martyna Szczegielniak

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Creative business.2 branding business girl sport coffee yoga character denmark aarhus illustrator illustration
    Creative business painters business denmark aarhus hobby knitting painter artist design illustration
    Survival kit patience health corona stayhome hope gratitude denmark aarhus lettering illustrator mental survival covid19
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Michael Yde

    Michael Yde

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Vibrant logo animation app vector branding animation 2d figma simple mark phone wave green brand credit card payment app logo animation payment
    3D playground website app ui finance design branding credit card playful clay website colorful color vibrant fintech figma blender 3d
    3D / brand exploration design credit card branding colorful blender figma vibrant finance fintech app ui 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Beto Garza "Helbetico"

    Beto Garza "Helbetico"

    Aarhus, Denmark

    ken animation (idle) games red ken chibi pixel cute pixelart street fighter 2
    Street Fighter 2 Pixel Art helbetico cute chibi pixel street fighter 2 capcom games
    ADCB - Icons and Super Icons uae red bank icon set icon design iconography super icon icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Steffen Muldbjerg

    Steffen Muldbjerg

    Danmark

    New website - Scouts scouting scout ux web branding ui design
    New website - scout and podcast typography ux ui purple frontend sans-serif serif podcast scout web design website web design
    KH ENERGY - Website ux hero spot header icons energy green design web ui website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Laurențiu Dicu

    Laurențiu Dicu

    Aarhus, DK

    At Last: Africa -- Wanderlust flat illustration flatdesign flat design illustrations drawing illustration illustrator africa
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Morten Messer

    Morten Messer

    Danmark

    New website in the making web flatdesign logo wordpress ux ui clean website design webdesign
    Mit DGI mobil webdesign mobile design mobile ui
    Mit DGI website web responsive pixel design clean ux ui uiux flat flatdesign mobile design webdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Isha Isatu Alvarado Sesay

    Isha Isatu Alvarado Sesay

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Music App user interface user experience mobile ux ui donation donate musician online live music live concerts contact music music app
    Plantorama app interior ui design ux design app design product pot leaf application ui ux shoppingapp shop plant green flower ecomerce appui app
    Norlys landing page norlys norlys enigy concept landingpage interfacedesign ux digitalmarketing design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nina Wasland

    Nina Wasland

    Aarhus, Denmark

    36 days of type - G 36dot motion motion design motion graphics motion graphic kinetic typography ae design animated type 36daysoftype08 kinetic type 36daysoftype animography kinetic animation typography after effects
    36 days of type - B kinetic typography kinetic type animatedtype animated type typography motion graphics motiongraphics motion design 36 days of type 36dot 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype ae design animography kinetic animation after effects
    36 days of type - A kinetic typography motion motion graphics motion graphic motion design motiongraphic motiongraphics after effects animated type 36dot 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype design kinetic type animography kinetic animation typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Martin Fabricius

    Martin Fabricius

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Logo fishing minimal scandinavian nordic identity logo
    Mobile eCommerce product page web shop shop fishing mobile shopping mobile ecommerce shopping
    Colored by nature uidesign nature color palette color
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paulina Witczak

    Paulina Witczak

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Website redesign redesigned uxui uidesign ui uxdesign ux redesign website design web design website
    Daily UI #006 User Profile library app daily 006 user interface design design userprofile profile page ui design daily ui challenge daily ui
    A gift for new parents personalization graphic design frame photo newborn poster design newborn gift birth gift poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maria Grønlund

    Maria Grønlund

    Lystrup, Denmark

    Flower of Life floweroflife design vector spectrum rainbow geometric logo colorful star flower sacredgeometry seedoflife
    The helpers hjælperne fibonacci golden ratio eldercare green logo curves heart
    Surge sustainable innovation freeform gradient green energy neuroscience illustrator logo golden ratio hokusai science ocean wave
    • Brand / Graphic Design

