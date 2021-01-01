Hire freelance designers in Algiers

Viewing 11 out of 67 freelance designers in Algiers available for hire

  • Chouaib Belagoun 👋

    Chouaib Belagoun 👋

    Algeria, Algiers

    Grocery Mobile App figma design figma dribbble simple user interface app ui grocery app app design app grocery ux minimalist user ui-design ui interface design
    Hexlab - Hero Header design ui-design minimalist landing landing page landingpage creative agency header hero webdesign graphic design web experience interface user uidesign ux ui
    Online Course App android ios mobile app online course ui ux minimalist ui-design user interface design branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Redouane Sayah

    Redouane Sayah

    Algiers, Algeria

    John wick teeshirt movie vector art illustrator illustration vector graphic design
    Punisher punisher
    Retro Gamer 1990 rubiks cube street fighter plant piranha controller gamer super famicom nintendo mario retro
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Sid Ahmed

    Sid Ahmed

    Algiers, Algeria

    ZOO Landing page - UX UI claen minimal website web webdesign page landing zoo button typography branding ux menu icon welcome mobile app ui design
    ZOO App - UX UI - Wireframes zoo animal character landing wireframes motion animation illustration button ux menu icon mobile app ui design wireframe
    ZOO App - UX UI web landing logo animals character motion animation illustration typography button ux menu icon mobile app ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ilyes Boudjelthia

    Ilyes Boudjelthia

    Algiers

    Selekni - Groceries Delivery App delivery app groceries mobile ux ui
    Spartask 2.0 - Task Manager App todo list task manager mobile ux ui
    Pentugram - Manage your deals flow deals startup investments web ux ui
    • Product Design
  • Mohamed Hamzaoui

    Mohamed Hamzaoui

    algiers, Algeria

    BuissApp vector flat app design ux ui adobe
    iPhone X Flat Design ux ui adobe
    app mobile illustration flat app ux ui illustrator photoshop adobe
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Walim

    Walim

    Algiers, Algeria

    Fidelity App dailyui dailyinspirations uxdesigns mondayux uidesign uiux ui
    Adow Homepage web app vector ux flatdesign menu post story homepage redesign layout habbo design ui dashboard
    Pottered flat avatar girl red art vector illustrator harryvector harrypotter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Juba Diboune

    Juba Diboune

    Algiers, Algeria

    Tchiktchok printmaking photo printing branding illustration design minimalist ux ui app
    Devleopatic Logo Design Concept icon typography minimalist branding agency website website animation logodesign logo
    Instagram Redesign Dark Theme ios typography design minimalist dark ui dark ux uiux ui instagram app redesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Bennamane Mourad

    Bennamane Mourad

    Algeirs, Algeria

    Qube
    3D Jack Phone with blender 2.9 hiring cgi cg tutorial blender 3d blender3d blendercycles eevee blender 3d phone
    Instagram Post branding illustrator vector design illustration instagram
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Salim Bendali Braham

    Salim Bendali Braham

    Algiers, Algeria

    Arabian Coffee coffee cup packaging design logo arabica arabian nights coffee bean high-end luxary arabian coffee
    Arbian Coffee Logo islam middle east arabica heritage arabian coffee bean
    Packers delivery agile robust secure fast reliable box unboxing boxes shipment shipping container shipping management shipping company shipping
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • yacine

    yacine

    Algiers, Algeria

    DupleCare Logo & Identity Design business usa typogaphy logotype hireme hire logo designer freelance designer freelancer freelance logo design color london fashion brand branding identity design ui logo creative logo corporate branding brand identity
    Duple Care Logo & Identity design visual identity logotype scincare fashion fashion brand red startup branding branding agency london usa germany ui logo creative identity branding creative logo brand design luxury brand brand identity
    Telesolv consulting Logo & Identity Design uidesign london expert professional design professional logo hire me freelancer freelance illustrator layout freelance design corporate identity germany logo creative logo freelance designer brand design luxury brand identity branding corporate branding brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Abderraouf GATTAL

    Abderraouf GATTAL

    Algiers, Algeria

    Together we thrive! inclusion diversity challenge logo all hands
    RAndroid logo flat logotype refactoring plugin android development brand identity brand design branding logo design logo
    DESIGN TO THE MX playoff logitech logo design mx branding logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

