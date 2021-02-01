Hire freelance designers in Al Manşūrah

Viewing 11 out of 127 freelance designers in Al Manşūrah available for hire

  • Mohamed Seafan

    Mohamed Seafan

    Mansoura, Egypt

    mwarrid web 2021 ecommerce illustration uidesign ux design uxdesign ui design product website design web design webdesign web website
    Mwarrid app product ios app ios app design app android app illustration ux design ui uxdesign uiux ui design
    Link news app ios app ios app design uidesign ui app illustration ux design uxdesign uiux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aya Elmogy

    Aya Elmogy

    Mansoura, Egypt

    CLN app calories labratory test nutritionist nutrition app nutrition food supplement doctor formula application medical illustration clear clean ui ux ui design ux ui
    E Auction landing page website design website webdesign illustration clear clean ui ux ui design ux ui
    Lawyer landing page website design webdesign website web job lawyer landing page home page clear clean ui ux ui design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ahmed Sokar

    Ahmed Sokar

    Mansouar, Egypt

    Zaheb App ux mobileapp designapp sokar car wallet chat deliveryapp app uiux delivery
    Clubhouse App - Dark mode audio chat ux ui ux app uiux chat sound iosapp redesign profile room meeting chat meeting clubhouse chatting design ui
    Onboarding signup login mobile project onboarding app ui-ux design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jasmin Elsayed

    Jasmin Elsayed

    Al Mansurah, Egypt

    collection 2021 illustration ui dribbble ui ux design branding logo graphic design user experience userinterface ux
    dental website dental website design dental clinic dental care dentist dental userinterface user experience web website ui ux ui ux design
    baby clothes website clothes baby clothes children kids kid branding web website userinterface user experience ui ux dribbble ui ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Yosif

    Yosif

    tanat , egypt

    whatsApp interaction concept ios flat mobile interface design ux ui interaction whatsapp app ui app design app
    game lord logo mascot minimal logo icon flat design clean branding brand blue 2d
    z american english logo concept minimal logo design clean logo icon flat 2d design clean branding brand blue animation 2d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ahmed Ramadan

    Ahmed Ramadan

    Mansoura, Egypt

    Logos Folio 2020-2021 typedesign simple typography minimalism inspiration icon design illustration design branding logo
    eva Brand Identity floral flower typeface typography minimalism inspiration icon design illustration design branding logo
    eva Brand Identity flowers typedesign typeface vector minimal typography minimalism inspiration icon design illustration design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Asmaa Hefnawy

    Asmaa Hefnawy

    Mansoura, Egypt

    Pets pets petshop pet mobile ui mobile ui ux userinterface ui
    Feid & Estafeid mobile app ecommerce app mobile userinterface ui ux ui
    Ashal app home page mobile userinterface app education mobile ui ui ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Abdulrahman Eleraqy

    Abdulrahman Eleraqy

    Damietta, Egypt

    Recycling cars fix logomark mark recycle car brand branding logo design
    Naeman - Home barber services - KSA home service hair salon hairstyle logo branding design brand scissors house hame salon haircut hair barber
    El Arousa Tea - Logo design illustration branding brand logo design girl face character design character tea bride
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yasmen Saeed

    Yasmen Saeed

    tanta, Egypt

    Discover amazing things to do everywhere you go app web ui
    plunge into the wonderful world of reading web app ux branding ui design
    Web 1920 1
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mohand Tark

    Mohand Tark

    manoura Egypt

    SPARTARIO Pizza app pizza app ui ux delivery pizza uiuxdesign ui ui design uiux logo branding mobile mobile ui mobile app interface illustration
    panda social media app panda logo illustration social media app ux design mobile app mobile ui mobile social media social app interface ui design ux ui uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mohamed Kamal

    Mohamed Kamal

    Mansoura, Egypt

    FOXI LOGO gif animate animal track map location taxi logo designer logo logo design
    LOGOFOLIO 2019 minimal logo design logo designer logotype branding lettermark logodesign logo logofolio
    PROTECHT gredient branding logos desmkamal tech blue safety security logotype logo designer lettermark logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design

