Hire freelance creative directors in Manchester, NH

  • Ryan Coughlin

    Ryan Coughlin

    Kittery, ME

    Don't forget about tables tooltips filter form tables
    Outlining input states forms states input form
    Robin product family lock-up touchscreen kiosk devices product design marketing product
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kirk! Wallace

    Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Kristen Brittain

    Kristen Brittain

    Boston, MA

    Be A Good Human Logo digital handlettering procreate typography logo logotype smile good human good hand lettered logo hand lettered branding design branding logodesign design
    No Rain, No Rainbows procreate illustration procreate lettering badge design rainbow flower flower illustration procreate art typography digital type handlettering lettering procreate design illustration
    Bridgerton - Diamond of the Season illustration design diamond procreate art digital illustration digital art illustration art bridgerton netflix digital procreate design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrew Spencer

    Andrew Spencer

    Burlington, MA

    Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
    3D Relief Map - Gros Morne National Park Canada canada poster topography outdoors national park relief 3d map
    Christmas Tree Website web design santa holidays scandinavian product page tree christmas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Calo

    Chris Calo

    Londonderry, NH

    Vulcan 404 Design 404 vector illustration copy branding programming motion animated gif animated stars planet octopus spacedchallenge spaceship space 500 error 404 error 404page portfolio website portfolio site
    Prevent 404s on Bulk Resource Requests javascript 404 wordpress favicon prevent resources assets console animation loading load 404 error 404 page 500 error wordpress development development agency 404page presentation ui
    Legato Cards healthcare app typography branding design logo branding cuberto fireart ramotion focus lab focuslab ueno print business cards free business cards fast legato healthcare
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Matt Willett

    Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Haley Phair

    Haley Phair

    Newburyport, MA

    Yet another selfie white pink cream red woman illustrator digital art digital illustration procreate illustration
    Selfie August 2020 selfie illustrator digital drawing procreate self portrait digital artist digital illustration illustration
    #dtiys digital art digital illustration illustration dtiys
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Poyant

    Tyler Poyant

    Boston, MA

    Grand Canyon packagedesign illustration canyon npf national park grand canyon packaging
    Thats A Good Beer #4 character style pattern bathroom illustration beer
    Thats A Good Beer #3 yard series illustration bbq beer burger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cole Townsend

    Cole Townsend

    Boston, MA

    Check-in Boop mobile ux figma mobile ui
    Pass Screens card ui pass reservation ux ui figma design android feed ios mobile figma
    Explainer Frame popover tooltip productdesign minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mark Grambau

    Mark Grambau

    Boston, MA

    Swirly: the Circle Invest assistant unused concept mockup humor parody microsoft avatar character clippy mascot blockchain cryptocurrency crypto investing ms paint ui retro phone design circle illustration
    How to Draw a Startup personal project podcasting miniseries narrative interview interviews indie independent technology tech startup startups unicorn storytelling brand identity branding design illustration podcast art podcast
    Circle Pay website illustrations pattern spot illustration marketing fintech circle pay character design characters sketching sketches illustrator branding circle illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

