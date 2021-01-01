Hire freelance creative directors in Colorado Springs, CO

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 64 freelance creative directors in Colorado Springs, CO available for hire

  • Josh Lewis

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Ham Helsing crayon pig book kids children illustration
    Elise & Miles Shrink Logo childrens book book kids children wordmark typography type branding logo
    Elise & Miles 3 viruses typography kidlit kidlitart picture book book kids children illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Matt Lupton

    Colorado Springs

    Middle Atlantic Swimming Logo youth board water olympics governance swimming sports
    Virginia Swimming LSC Heart Icon lovers virginia water logo olympics swimming sports
    Virginia Swimming Redesign competition water olympics virginia logo sports swimming
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • ENOTS design

    Colorado, USA

    Sports Logo Screen sports design viking v branding brand design logo
    Baseball Player Illustration mark making ink illustration player baseball
    CRUSH logo baseball modern bear team logo sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Worley

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Fancy Advice Logo logo design brand identity brand design colorado design branding type brand logo
    Fancy Advice Mark brand design brand identity logo design advice mark brand logo
    Fuego Lemonade Canned Cocktail liquor cocktail can design can packaging packaging design brand design brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Carlos Ramos

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Green Light Badges illustration typography brand identity logo mark graphic design logo design brand behance branding logo
    Logofolio 1 logotype logo mark logo grid icon illustration logo design design brand identity branding behance logo
    Cryo n Chill Type miami cryo logotype type brand typography design brand identity branding behance logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Safayan

    Colorado Springs

    Rental House Management car tree building low poly model blender 3d isometric houses home rental house
    Low Poly Bedroom b3d dresser table madewithblocks virtual reality blocks vr illustration model blender 3d isometric bed interior house room low poly lowpoly bedroom
    Suburban Home illustration city car tree building model low poly blender 3d isometric home house urban
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Noel Dolan

    Colorado Springs, Colorado

    2021 PPCC Welcome Packet envelope sticker direct mail print design brochure booklet higher education college patterns colorful layout design collateral typographic typography brochure graphic design
    Ring of Fire typographic design print design music song lyrics ring of fire gig poster illustration graphic design wood type letterpress typography poster design poster hatch print johnny cash
    Donation Solicitation Brochure university typography green blue die cut brochure booklet higher education college layout collateral brochure design brochure design graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Haley Hammond

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Computer Desk coffee mug mug plant imac desk computer illustration bounce expression motion design motion animation after effects ae
    Illegal calligraphy text animation lettering animation illegal motion design motion animation after effects ae
    Furniture Morphing morphing morph furniture bounce expression motion design motion animation after effects ae
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • David Song

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Holy Week merch illustration
    The Story of Your Marriage marriage conference logo branding
    Friends of Club 21 down syndrome identity logo brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emily Thomas

    Colorado, USA

    sunnyside cidery — branding cider brand cidery food and beverage packaging illustration sunny logo branding graphic design
    sunnyside cidery — packaging type design custom type cider illustration sunny packaging logo branding
    glow with the flow rebounds rebound creatopy 70sdesign flowers groovy retrowave retro inspired procreate illustration animation 70s lava lamp
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tim Moore

    Lone Tree, Colorado

    MGM App - Button Icons button icons iconography app
    MGM App Heroes gradient illustration hero image app las vegas
    Luxor gradient illustration las vegas
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

