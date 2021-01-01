  1. Data Viz as UI framerjs path infographic interactive function line-chart chart value animation prototype framer
    Shot Link
    View Data Viz as UI
    Data Viz as UI
  2. ValueLayer for Framer coffeescript github framer js animation burrito currency animating number framer
    Shot Link
    View ValueLayer for Framer
    ValueLayer for Framer
  3. (Re)designing Measurement toolbox people rulers elegant tools writing medium design atlas ads illustration measurement facebook
    View (Re)designing Measurement
    (Re)designing Measurement
  4. Biggie the Yeti cartoon illo blue bigfoot crown gold bling cute yeti illustration
    View Biggie the Yeti
    Biggie the Yeti
  5. Designing with Science mathsplanations measurement illustration data visualization science process design product design
    View Designing with Science
    Designing with Science
Loading more…