Dose Media Inc.

  1. Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design dark ui video user interface madewithxd vector ux ui web design branding
    Shot Link
    View Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design
    Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design
  2. ScreenScape Website Design brand and ui digital signage tech startup woocommerce tech illustration line illustration typography wordpress madewithxd illustration ux ui web design branding
    View ScreenScape Website Design
    ScreenScape Website Design
  3. Upstreet Breweing Rewind Cans can retro seltzer alcohol packaging alcohol branding alcohol graphic design graphic packaging
    View Upstreet Breweing Rewind Cans
    Upstreet Breweing Rewind Cans
  4. Fortune Oysters Website Design grunge scroll effects layout modern oysters food texture web wordpress madewithxd illustration ux logo ui web design branding
    Shot Link
    View Fortune Oysters Website Design
    Fortune Oysters Website Design
  5. Fortune Oysters identity design brand identity logo ocean pearl mermaid texture grunge illustration illustrator
    Shot Link
    View Fortune Oysters
    Fortune Oysters
  6. ScreenScape Icons branding icons tech website icons feature icons gradient lineart web vector madewithxd icon ui web design
    Shot Link
    View ScreenScape Icons
    ScreenScape Icons
  7. Let'r Buck - Simple envelope letter buck deer mountain biking mtb illustration logo branding
    View Let'r Buck - Simple
    Let'r Buck - Simple
  8. Let'r Buck - Detail envelope deer buck ride jersey mountain biking mtb vector illustration logo branding
    1
    View Let'r Buck - Detail
    Let'r Buck - Detail
  9. Wentworth Mountain Bike Association Branding jersey design mountains bike branding bike association mtb mountain bike logo animation patch design patch vector illustration logo branding
    Shot Link
    View Wentworth Mountain Bike Association Branding
    Wentworth Mountain Bike Association Branding
  10. Charboyz food blue yellow identitydesign charboyz typography bold bbq branding bbq branding
    Shot Link
    View Charboyz
    Charboyz
  11. United Way Halifax Website Design non profit give user experience user interface donate non-profit organization united way non-profit web wordpress madewithxd ux ui web design
    Shot Link
    View United Way Halifax Website Design
    United Way Halifax Website Design
  12. Knosis Packaging supplement packaging supplement packaging
    View Knosis Packaging
    Knosis Packaging
  13. Together We Brew - Beer Can Design lion blue and white blue victorian typography beercandesign beercan beer
    View Together We Brew - Beer Can Design
    Together We Brew - Beer Can Design
  14. Ocean Sonics Website Design sound marine technology ocean web ux wordpress design madewithxd ui web design branding
    View Ocean Sonics Website Design
    Ocean Sonics Website Design
  15. Mountain Bike Atlantic Logomark Set park patch patch trails waves tree tourism adventure outdoor mountain biking mountain bike mtb typography vector icon logo
    Shot Link
    View Mountain Bike Atlantic Logomark Set
    Mountain Bike Atlantic Logomark Set
  16. WP Buffs Website Design web texture wordpress madewithxd illustration icon logo ui web design branding
    Shot Link
    View WP Buffs Website Design
    WP Buffs Website Design
  17. Route 19 - Dog Daze slyline slyline beach dog illustrator illustraion typogaphy beer branding beer art beer can beer
    View Route 19 - Dog Daze
    Route 19 - Dog Daze
  18. Mountain Bike Atlantic Website Design adventure photography gopro photography mountain bike tourism adventure canada find trails mtb mountain biking web texture logo design wordpress madewithxd illustration logo ui branding web design
    1
    Shot Link
    View Mountain Bike Atlantic Website Design
    Mountain Bike Atlantic Website Design
  19. Mountain Bike Atlantic Logo sun trails water tree tourism mountain bike logo mountain bike mtb fresco paint texture illustration icon logo ui web design branding
    View Mountain Bike Atlantic Logo
    Mountain Bike Atlantic Logo
  20. Dose Media Inc. Website typography logo design wordpress madewithxd illustration ux logo ui branding web design
    View Dose Media Inc. Website
    Dose Media Inc. Website
  21. Frontliners Branding podcast yellow logo yellow typoraphy grunge electric flag f letter f logo branding
    Shot Link
    View Frontliners Branding
    Frontliners Branding
  22. Sugarloaf Bike Park - Apparel park patch apparel provincial park mountain bike bike park design vector illustration logo branding
    Shot Link
    View Sugarloaf Bike Park - Apparel
    Sugarloaf Bike Park - Apparel
  23. Foundation Marking Website Design content marketing marketing website web vector wordpress madewithxd illustration ux ui web design branding
    Shot Link
    View Foundation Marking Website Design
    Foundation Marking Website Design
  24. Foundation Marketing Website Design - Animation marketing agency marketing website after effects ui after effects animation animation design wordpress madewithxd illustration ux ui web design branding
    Shot Link
    View Foundation Marketing Website Design - Animation
    Foundation Marketing Website Design - Animation
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Dose Media Inc.