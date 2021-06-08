Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tim Foster
Dose Media Inc.

Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design

Tim Foster
Dose Media Inc.
Tim Foster for Dose Media Inc.
Hire Us
  • Save
Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design dark ui video user interface madewithxd vector ux ui web design branding
Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design dark ui video user interface madewithxd vector ux ui web design branding
Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design dark ui video user interface madewithxd vector ux ui web design branding
Download color palette
  1. Arcturus-Website_01.jpg
  2. Arcturus-Website_02.jpg
  3. Arcturus-Website_03.jpg

New site design for Arcturus. They build mind melting tools for next generation content. HoloSuite arms creators with the ability to author, edit, and stream volumetrically captured performers. Producers use these captures to build virtual and augmented reality experiences that they can control in live-action 🤯 arcturus.studio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Dose Media Inc.
Dose Media Inc.
Brand Builders 🎨
Hire Us

More by Dose Media Inc.

View profile
    • Like