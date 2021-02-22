Devox Software

  1. Event Management Platform - Function4 diagram analytics chart event management event web development chart web design dashboard interface design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Event Management Platform - Function4
    Event Management Platform - Function4
  2. Magma® Landing Page branding landing design landingpage logistics app logistics animation web design dashboard design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Magma® Landing Page
    Magma® Landing Page
  3. Magma® Dashboard interfacedesign logistics app chart design charts web development animation web design dashboard data interface design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Magma® Dashboard
    Magma® Dashboard
  4. Mobile App Design for English School elearning learning app study mobile app mobile app design mobile ui interface app design design ux ui
    View Mobile App Design for English School
    Mobile App Design for English School
  5. Online English School study app learning app online school screens school app education mobile app mobile app design ux ui interface app design
    View Online English School
    Online English School
  6. MedTech Project Dashboard medtech medical design medical app animation design data diagram dashboard ux ui
    Shot Link
    View MedTech Project Dashboard
    MedTech Project Dashboard
  7. Magma® Interaction Sign in login error sign up sign in after effects interaction web app guideline ux ui design system dark
    Shot Link
    View Magma® Interaction Sign in
    Magma® Interaction Sign in
  8. Function4 - UI Kit for Business Events Portal charts portal business events events design ui kit after effects interaction web app guideline ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Function4 - UI Kit for Business Events Portal
    Function4 - UI Kit for Business Events Portal
  9. Dashboard for AdTech project data chart animation interface app design web design design ux ui dashboard
    Shot Link
    View Dashboard for AdTech project
    Dashboard for AdTech project
  10. UI UX Design for Accommodation Platform uxdesign uidesign uiux accomodation property real estate appartments app mobile mobile app ux ui design
    Shot Link
    View UI UX Design for Accommodation Platform
    UI UX Design for Accommodation Platform
  11. Social Media Screening App web design web development statistics data interface diagram ux ui design chart dashboard
    Shot Link
    View Social Media Screening App
    Social Media Screening App
  12. Time Management App freelancer motivation remote work procrastination interface app design ui ux design
    View Time Management App
    Time Management App
  13. Outsourcing Process process website timeline web development web design data scheme ui ux design
    View Outsourcing Process
    Outsourcing Process
  14. Task Management System Dashboard task management interface chart statistic stats app design web development web design dashboard data ux ui design
    View Task Management System Dashboard
    Task Management System Dashboard
  15. Love & Devox valentinesday love heart animation design art
    Shot Link
    View Love & Devox
    Love & Devox
  16. Event.go mobile ux mobile ui web design mobile design android app design ios app design event design ux ui
    View Event.go
    Event.go
  17. Dashboard for EdTech Project app design educational app education diagram data dashboard chart ux ui design
    View Dashboard for EdTech Project
    Dashboard for EdTech Project
  18. Accommodation Platform app accommodation property real estate appartments interface app design ui ux design
    View Accommodation Platform
    Accommodation Platform
  19. 3 Dribbble Invites ux ui design giveaway dribbble invitation dribbble invite invitations invites
    View 3 Dribbble Invites
    3 Dribbble Invites
  20. Behavioral Health Disaster App behavior health interface app design design ux ui
    View Behavioral Health Disaster App
    Behavioral Health Disaster App
  21. Hello Dribbble! illustraion art ux ui design welcome animal debutshot debut cat animation hello dribble hellodribbble
    Shot Link
    View Hello Dribbble!
    Hello Dribbble!
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Devox Software