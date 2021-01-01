Hire designers in Wichita, KS

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 22 designers in Wichita, KS available for hire

  • Andrew Stephens

    Andrew Stephens

    Wichita, KS

    Public Logo Concept 2 restaurant logotype typography logo
    Public Logo Concept 1 restaurant logotype typography logo
    Peaces retro peace sign peace illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Meghan Wolfe

    Meghan Wolfe

    Wichita, Kansas

    Kansas Day flower texture type established sunflower kansas badge
    Dot Pop drink bubbles peach geometric circle dot packaging soda can soda pop
    riot type wordmark square circle triangle typography bright texture geometric lettering riot
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Travis Krause

    Travis Krause

    Wichita, KS

    Fun-Factory illustration isometric fun c4d pearl bubbles gold glass 90s memphis shapes 3dillustration design texture
    Twisted Logik brewery branding brewery windmill storm bolt hops beer can can ipa tornado kansas illustration c4d 3d beer
    Sunday Night motion branding fun football social instagram stories mahomes kc grit type texture mockup design red motion graphics motion design sports chiefs
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dustin Commer

    Dustin Commer

    Wichita Kansas

    L Realtor forsale real estate buying home
    PAR TEE america sports golfing tee par party annual american all-american golf
    Londyn's Poster Series music street art hop hip hiphop dance shoes poster 316 smokeshop urban streetwear shop smoke street
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chloë Cloud

    Chloë Cloud

    Wichita

    Creatives in Captivity Illustration texture window coffee cup coffee plants plant procreate typography logo type artist handdraw fineart drawing illustration design
    Jaguar Illustration art old fashion ipad pro draw jaguar car procreate artist handdraw fineart drawing illustration design
    Vehicles Avalanche/Liars Album Cover musician procreate mountain album music art music artist handdraw drawing illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mary Beckmeyer

    Mary Beckmeyer

    Wichita, KS

    Nature Illustration fall illustration procreate nature
    Happy Earth Day! earthday illustration vector
    Tea Packaging for Firey Fruit spice fire candle peach vector logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Keaton M. Taylor

    Keaton M. Taylor

    Wichita, KS

    Targeted Landing pages vector branding app web landing page product design
    Exploring the onboarding experience of Backyard app web ui ux product design product growth design
    Mobile alpha work. ios ux app design product ui
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Merkel

    Andrew Merkel

    Wichita, KS

    Yeehaw Baby portrait woman cowgirl cowboy western red design illustration
    Himb & Haw glossier americana portrait design distressed america kind vibes shootin tootin rootin yeehaw cowboy western illustration
    GHOULS playlist cover album cover design octoberfest ghosts ghouls halloween spooky album artwork album cover design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Evan Hiebert

    Evan Hiebert

    McPherson, KS

    Summer Breeze... waves sunset hammok board surf bottle ball tree palm island ocean lime beach three rings brewery can label beer illustration
    Stay Rad vibes chill death peace float converse skater skull reaper cool rad hoodie skeleton illustration
    DMT Grave death skeleton aged cracks grave skull tackle man dead
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jess

    Jess

    Wichita, Kansas

    Task Management App task list task management task ui design uiux ui
    Wikipedia Redesign uiux ui wikipedia wiki pug
    Sign In and Sign Up UI Design design ui ux ui design ui sign in page create and account signup sign in
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Vega

    Jeremy Vega

    Wichita, KS

    Shop Asoph Logo
    Iron Native Logo ui native skull fitness minimalist logo gym illustration icon geometry design branding
    Lab Tree Logo ui tree tech performance minimalist logo lab illustration icon geometry design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.