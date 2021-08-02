Brandon Lamarche

Kansas City Blaze

Designs for Hat Club's pseudo hockey league. Was tasked to create a brand for a professional hockey team based on various cities around North America. This was Hat Club's way of providing its customers with hockey designs on New Era hats since fanatics and addidas owns the manufacturing rights to hat production of NHL teams.

The Kansas City Blaze is based on the BBQ style and industry that has made KC famous.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
