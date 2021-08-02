🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Designs for Hat Club's pseudo hockey league. Was tasked to create a brand for a professional hockey team based on various cities around North America. This was Hat Club's way of providing its customers with hockey designs on New Era hats since fanatics and addidas owns the manufacturing rights to hat production of NHL teams.
The Kansas City Blaze is based on the BBQ style and industry that has made KC famous.