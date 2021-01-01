Hire designers in Sātkhira

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 363 designers in Sātkhira available for hire

  • Murad Hossain 🔥

    Murad Hossain 🔥

    Satkhira, Bangladesh.

    "Review and Rating" landing page hire review hire freelancer interface rating social proof uidesign landingpagedesign website design rates agency agency website homepage design portfolio curriculum vitae profile card review site best design minimal website design freelancer
    File Management: SAAS Landing Page testmonial file management website landing education app animation landing page design landing page ui saas landing page design ui template webflow hero glassmorphism trendy
    Job Finder Landing Page uiux uidesign job finder job search job portal work digital landing page design job board job application job freelance design website ui illustration homepage webdesign web interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Md Rasel

    Md Rasel

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    praopa logo design || P Letter logo mark app icon logo app icon logo branding logodesign letter p logo letter p letter logo gradient app modern logo designer logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding logo logotype p letter logo p letter
    rocket lauch logo design rocketship simple minimal rocket app gradient modern logo designer letter logo logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding
    Otevid logo design modern logo design player modernism graphic design creative colorful modern logo modern design app gradient logo designer logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding playful play icon modern play
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sumon Yousuf

    Sumon Yousuf

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Traveling Logo Concept modern airplane logo pin icon logo airplane logo tour logo traveling logo travel logo logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
    T + Blockchain modern crypto logo t with crypto logo cryptocoin cyptocurrency cyptologo blockchain logo t letter logo letter logo logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
    Modern N+H Lettermark nh logo idea creative nh logo design professional nh logo nh lettermark nh logo design creative nh logo alphabet design abstract logo letter logo logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

    Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

    Satkhira, Bangladesh

    Real estate management dashboard design ui design mobile app analytics coloful app design 2020 trend design data project admin listing agent seller real estate agent property dashboard web application project management real estate
    SAAS - HR Dashboard mobile app ui design app design analytics coloful 2020 trend design dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard app finance crm chart web design progress task manager task list human resources
    Medical Dashboard Design app design 2020 trend design patient webapp webapp design webapplication health app medical app clinic hospital healtrhcare dashboard dashboard ui doctor app patient app charts hospital management interface user experience design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kazal Islam

    Kazal Islam

    Satkhira, Bangladesh

    Vilion Tech v letter logo lion logo colorful logo gradient logo unique logo creative logo app logo ui illustration design app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    Victron V letter logo brand identity branding brand gradient logo colorful logo word mark logo letter logo v letter logo unique logo creative logo ui illustration design app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    parkel colorful logo website logo coding logo brand logo gradient logo unique logo minimal business logo best logo app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • airdesigns24

    airdesigns24

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Einwandfrey Kochen Logo Desing food crafts design vector hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    MadDash Ag Logo Design agriculture hand drawing corn hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    Lydia Logo Design olive law hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rafsan Sam

    Rafsan Sam

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Homefinder: Real Estate Landing Page website app landing page
    ELX Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page inspiration skateboard ecommerce store electric scooter real estate homepage skateboarding app landing landingpage app electric car mockup website design web design website ui design uiux 2021 trend
    Fundryser - Donation and Charity Website inspiration homepage modern fundraising ux clean design ui website web design agency charity donation website ui landing page volunteer donate insurance agency website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Sagor Shopon 🔥

    Sagor Shopon 🔥

    Kaliganj,Satkhira

    Agents Finding Mobile App finding app ecommerce real estate agent ui ux bank mobile app clean ui trend minimal filter profile find onboarding cart price range agent app list tab search
    SaaS - File Management Dashboard - Dark table filter dashboard ui chart dark analytics app dashboard design dashboard app saas ui dashboard sales analytics web app ux design minimal design customer list branding admin dashboard sales list charts
    SaaS - File Management Dashboard charts sales list admin dashboard branding customer list minimal design ux design web app sales analytics dashboard ui saas dashboard app dashboard design analytics app dashboard cards chart dashboard ui filter table
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Respogrid

    Respogrid

    Khulna

    floral seamless surface pattern textile design surface pattern design flower illustration fabric design fabric pattern textile repeat pattern seamless pattern pattern design floral design floral pattern
    linxio design system tracking management system saas website webapplication branding guide design system
    Laundry Apps cloth cloth wash laundry service mobile app apps mobile
    No specialties listed
  • Alamin Hossen

    Alamin Hossen

    Satkhira ,Bangladesh

    Furniture Animation UI Design ux ecommerce web design ui interact interaction landing landing page website after effects animation ui 3d motion graphics ui design landing page animation animation furniture
    E commerce Furniture Landing Page furniture product website design furniture landing page interior design product landing page ecommerce website ux ui design interaction catalog sofa landing page shop landing page interior uidesign uxdesign landing page website design webdesign website design ecommerce
    Saas Landing Page ito ui ux design ecommerce website design software as a service software landing page landing page saas saas landing page ux design landingpage website web vektora saas website saas design saas app webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • PixSmite

    PixSmite

    Khulna,Bangladesh

    Qupid Jewelry Logo firstshot fashion brand mark logo mark brand identity logos logotype logodesign jewelry logo jewelry logo alphabet logo 3d logo design challenge branding vector logo design logo logo a day creative illustration
    Vitamin Bee Logo honeyproducts honey bee vitamin yellow logo yellow brand identity brand design branding logo design branding logo 3d creative illustration vector logo design challenge logo design concept logo design logo a day logo animation logo
    Dog Lock Agency Logo design cartoon logo mark brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logos logodesign logotype logo alphabet logo design challenge illustration creative branding design logo design logo design concept logo animation logo logo a day
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.