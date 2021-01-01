Hire designers in Sarasota, FL

  • David Kovalev ◒

    David Kovalev ◒

    Sarasota, FL

    Earth Wallet Landing earth globe bank brand coins wallet btc blockchain crypto illustration ui web branding unfold logo design website landing
    Hyper website ui soft3d style glow 3d illustration bolt lighting bolt lighting logo hyper design web websites website brand branding design branding landing
    Luck Bike Brand agency branding agency unfold yellow redesign wheels rio brazil branding design branding logo pattern photos text spokes wheel clover lucky bike luck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ted Kulakevich

    Ted Kulakevich

    Sarasota FL

    Logo Collection design vector branding abstract simple modern logochallenge logomark logofolio logo
    Outerlabs Branding logo design brandguidelines guidelines industrial simple modern brand branding
    Logomarks #5 design vector branding abstract logomark simple modern mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Victor Korchuk

    Victor Korchuk

    Sarasota, FL

    CryptoSneaks™ Lightning McQueen Crocs 8-bit 8bit pixels pixel art pixel croc sneakers sneaks opensea nft crocs mcqueen cryptosneaks crypto
    Victor victor people simple clean illustration
    Criminal Hacker crime hacking basement computer grain simple clean illustration person people criminal hacker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Nicholas Kovalev

    Nicholas Kovalev

    North Port, Florida

    Glass Icons square glass icon gradient branding figma modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    Icon Set icons branding logo figma modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    appliance Icons 2 appliance icons icon black design branding logo modern simple clean vector nicholas kovalev
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Thomas

    Corey Thomas

    Sarasota, Florida

    ReBrand Logo - Bruno Diaz logodesign streamer twitch logo design rebranding cartoon character cartoon comic batman superhero logo rebrand
    BoxyFresh - Logo rebranding logos southern retro illustration can boxyfresh streamer twitch brew beer can beer logo rebrand
    Mr Bada Bing - Logo rebranding 3d gangster mafia bullets logos logotype badabing logo design twitch streamer italian skull logo rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dennis Pasyuk

    Dennis Pasyuk

    North Port, Florida

    LiveFire - Firearms Training custom logotype clean firearm orange fire live mark icon app training gun brand identity figma brand branding logo
    Nvidia Logo Redesign clean gaming mark minimal nvidia figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
    Big Angry Tiger exploration brand orange angry component figma branding tiger mascot logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Logan Liffick

    Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jereme Valentine

    Jereme Valentine

    Bradenton, FL.

    Happy St. Patrick's Day!! green beer leprechaun ireland gold
    Valentine's Icons love cupid february hearts valentines
    Master Sword Pixel legend of zelda nintendo zelda pixel master sword
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Trevin Steger

    Trevin Steger

    Sarasota, FL

    Financial Aid Icons icons
    Logo Concept design branding logo identity hand lettering
    Financial Aid Process illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Brian Hinton

    Brian Hinton

    Saint Petersburg, Florida

    Icons timeline iteration website cocktail camping mic illustration vector figma icons icon
    Home iteration website figma illustration vector
    Icons Timeline design icons icon figma
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gilberto Reyes

    Gilberto Reyes

    St Petersburg, FL

    BandWith Alt. Logo Design identity mark design creative brand modern minimal logo branding
    BandWith Logo Design flat minimal modern design market logotype mark symbol purple logo identity branding
    Solace Energy Logo Design logotype black yellow energy sun creative modern minimal logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design

