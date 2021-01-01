Hire designers in Recife

  • Mário Barbosa

    Mário Barbosa

    Pernambuco, Brazil

    Moovi - Bottom Navigation sketchapp flow user news movie home uiux design ui mobile app mobile ui bottom navigation navigation menu navigation bottom nav
    Moovi - Movies database [Dark UI / Light UI] sketchapp sketch list view grid search bar bottom nav uidesign uiux ui app mobile films movie app movie
    Branding - Fashion Store (Desktop) design uiux interaction clothes prada vans gucci store fashion brand fashion app fashion shopping market monochrome website desktop app dark ui scroll protopie sketchapp
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Igor Cavalcanti

    Igor Cavalcanti

    Pernambuco, Brazil

    Unik Store fashion clothes store brand identity branding logotype brand logo
    Unik Store branding logotype store clothing brand logo
    Mexilica children store clothing tangerine brand branding brand identity logodesign logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anderson Acioli

    Anderson Acioli

    Recife, Brazil

    005 APP Icon #DailyUI ios icon app design app logo brand identity web uxdesign ux ui uidesign dailyui design graphicdesign
    004 Calculator #DailyUI daily ui graphic design calculator web uxdesign ux dailyui uidesign ui graphicdesign design
    003 Landing Page #DailyUI tvshow daily ui dance vogue landingpagedesign hbo legendary uxdesign web landingpage uidesign ux dailyui ui brand identity branding design graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Edmiel Leandro

    Edmiel Leandro

    Recife, Brazil

    Bom Negócio (Good Deal) checkout page form design webapp web ux design ui design typography minimal clean followers dribbble consultation checkout responsive form business ux ui indigo webdesign
    Petekos Baby Store branding cute cute animal colorful store baby kids zebra illustration green blue circle brand logo
    City hotels navy blue sleep night design concept brand logo building hotel hotels city
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Diego de Luna

    Diego de Luna

    Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil

    Truechange pt2 branding logo motiongraphics animation motion
    Truechange pt1 branding logo motiongraphics animation motion
    Governo Municipal Sirinhaém logo motiongraphics animation color design motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Karina Machado

    Karina Machado

    Recife, Brazil

    Personal website womendevprojects women who code womens women
    Bootcamp Community Members womendevprojects wwcode recife women who code website web design community developer frontend development backend web womens projects women empowerment
    Micropigmentação Solidária initiative brazil women webdesign design frontend social projects cancer wwcode
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Evandro Vicente

    Evandro Vicente

    Olinda, Brazil

    Itens de papelaria papelaria brand icon logo design graphic design branding
    Visual Elements and 3D Shapes brand ux design graphic design branding
    Sorveting - Visual Branding design graphic logo branding illustration brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Joao Lucas

    Joao Lucas

    Recife, Brazil

    UOL EDTECH - Redesign ux
    Event cards leagueoflegends event card design ux
    LP - Aladdin landingpage ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ailton de Andrade

    Ailton de Andrade

    Recife, Brazil

    SIENGE: Sign In & Sign Up app mobile sign in screen sign in ui orange sign up form sign in form forms form register create account sign up sign in
    Spark: Sign up sign up form sign up signup register form register purple
    Onboarding Shopping App onboarding ui discounts coupons buying app shopping onboarding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Guilherme França

    Guilherme França

    Recife, Brazil

    Prime Video TV Interface Redesign tv app tv prime video amazon ui app interface
    Esper - Device Remote Controller (Light Mode) web app web ux ui system product design phone minimal interface light mode app
    Esper - Device Remote Controller (Dark Mode) system phone interface dark theme dark mode product design minimal web app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tulio Ferreira

    Tulio Ferreira

    Recife, Brazil

    COCAY BRANDING black mobile ui ui mobile branding web minimalist uxdesign uidesign
    ACR ARCHITECTURE branding logo web website app design ui architecture
    WhatsApp Illustration whatsapp icon design vector art vector digital illustration digital drawing artwork illustrator art
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

