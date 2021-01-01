Hire designers in New Orleans, LA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Peter Giuffria

    Peter Giuffria

    New Orleans

    Reel House Cinema - Reel Production Company cinema movie reel graphic design fire campfire typography ux ui branding vector design brand mark logo illustration
    Ritual Integration – Somatic Therapy integration ritual nude body mind therapy brain woman vitruvian typography branding vector design brand mark logo illustration
    DND Finder mark fantasy dnd beholder red monster branding vector design brand mark logo illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lindsey Bock

    Lindsey Bock

    New Orleans

    Moose Meese graphic illustration icon minimal flat trees antlers moose forest creatures woods animals illustration design
    Covid-19 Test Icons instructional doctor healthcare medical testing covid test covid19 covid-19 flat icon design flat icons illustration iconset icons design
    Eye See You - Weekly Warm Up branding identity design identity optometrist optometry halloween creepy spooky etching drawing eyeball eye vintage collage illustration pattern surface pattern pattern design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mandy Hernaez

    Mandy Hernaez

    New Orleans

    Freedia Whatcha' Cooking t-shirt design branding music art merch design merchandise louisiana new orleans digital painting procreate illustraion salt bae groovy
    Big Freedia Whatcha' Cooking nola queen cooking logo cooking class cooking t-shirt illustration t-shirt design bounce music music art colorful merch design merchandise branding louisiana new orleans digital painting illustration
    Freedia Whatcha' Cooking kitchenware kitchen design kitchen logo cookbook cook cooking class cooking blog cooking logo cooking louisiana new orleans music art merch design merchandise illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chris Williams

    Chris Williams

    New Orleans, LA

    Biloxi Lighthouse Detail mississippi design photoshop texture illustrator
    Happy Halloween! halloween illustrator
    motel vector illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Samuel Houston Jones

    Samuel Houston Jones

    New Orleans

    HSE Report ui design new orleans ui banner oil and gas
    Home61 Wizard ui design product designer web application wizard
    Dribbble Invite invite
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mariano Paniello

    Mariano Paniello

    New Orleans

    Cervantes Lodge Landing Page landing page graphic design web design
    James W. Wright LDI Landing Page landing pages web design
    Old City Investment Partners Website websites web design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Ahmad Kazi

    Ahmad Kazi

    New Orleans, LA

    eCommerce reDesign mockup ux web design ecommerce redesign web design ui
    Mubi Home page web mockup ui
    Vouch Promo
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • bridget prater

    bridget prater

    New Orleans, LA

    Trumpet Study new orleans icon illustration line art lines jazz trumpet
    New Orleans Spring fleur de lis icons line art lemon shrimp crawfish new orleans
    Sunflower sunflower flower logo flat icon lapel pin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Brett LaBauve

    Brett LaBauve

    New Orleans, LA

    A Piece of Cake Logo design branding design branding graphic design graphicdesign logodesign logo design logotype logos logo
    Trax Only Swim Club Poster and Wristband graphicdesigner poster designer poster design poster
    Room Tone Logo logodesign logo design branding logotype logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jay - Modern Media

    Jay - Modern Media

    New Orleans, La

    Homepage Design for Digital Blog
    Restorja Landing Page Design
    Fashion Brand - Product Mockup logotype illustration design branding typography clothing label shoppingbag mockup fashion fashion brand shopify clothing design clothing brand boutique logo boutique
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • LGK

    LGK

    New Orleans, United States

    illustration for photography group new orleans logo 2d purple hair brown shutter color illustration
    Alley Catz green black team orleans new cat logo sports
    Fo'show forshow flyer diamond gem illustration new orleans dribbble meetup ticket
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

