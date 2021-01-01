Hire designers in Netherlands

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 498 designers in Netherlands available for hire

  • Frederique Matti

    Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Jeroen van Eerden

    Jeroen van Eerden

    Netherlands, Groningen

    Tinkerworks - Unused Proposal visual identity design branding logo symbol monogram logo creation trick wand magic plus spark create think tinker
    KoreLock - Logo Design (unused) symbol logo monogram monogram visual identity design brand identity design it tech movement forward access open locked korelock core lock direction tag branding design logo
    ExoPost - Logo Design v4 container locker lock send visual identity identity design pattern branding logo arrow parcel post exopost
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kubilay Sapayer

    Kubilay Sapayer

    Amsterdam

    Mojo for OS X - Maps icon mac os x replacement theme icon ios
    Mojo for Mac OS Big Sur - Icon Set mac icon icon set big sur icon big sur mac osx
    Kubilay.me 2020 Portfolio kubilay responsive 2020 design art portfolio
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Yauheni Bialiuha

    Yauheni Bialiuha

    Amsterdam

    Dialog Builder [Concept] chat flow design interface ui
    Expanded Portlet Variant chat portlet dashboard popup chart design interface ui
    Visual Mapper vector map mapping flow design interface ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nol Cobben

    Nol Cobben

    Amsterdam

    Hello world lettertype glyphsapp glyphs custom font font lettering custom type logotype type typography
    Centraal station led digital dots grid custom typeface custom lettering custom type lettering custom type typography
    Ruimtevolk logo logodesign design custom brand logotype identity branding typography type logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Koen

    Koen

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Unicorn Mascot Logo logodesign logo horse mascot horse logo horse unicorn mascot mascot unicorn logo unicorn
    Cosmic Wolf team sports logodesign logo fox logo icon mascot logo dog fox wolf mascot logo wolf mascot wolf logo
    Eagle Logo Design key shield falcon bird royal crown majesty eagle logo eagle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Michelly Sugui

    Michelly Sugui

    Netherlands

    Conversations view tickets agents chat bot support team inbox whatsapp messenger conversational ui chat
    Message Bubbles chatbot support teams agent artificial whataspp conversational ui chat
    Closed tickets cards support team tickets messagebird chat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Danila van den Hoeven

    Danila van den Hoeven

    Enschede, The Netherlands

    New year, new me christmas new year freedom life vector colorful covid corona flat illustration people pants naked bra cat quarantine
    New year, new me flat illustration vector colorful quarantine home stairs upstairs cry drink sleep holidays year new christmas
    Tacoway! fun vectorart art graphic design flat caravan wheels taco food illustration illustrator freelance vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kasper van Eerden

    Kasper van Eerden

    Netherlands, Groningen

    Excavate isometric excavator excavation logo design lettering typography monogram minimal logomark branding line art
    Rooster illustration rooster logo rooster logo design lettering typography monogram logomark branding logo line art
    Delta Brand Logo delta letter d branding logo design lettering typography monogram icon modern logo logomark line art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jonathan Vuijk

    Jonathan Vuijk

    Deventer

    TopNotch Artists hiphop musician music selection menu animation menu interface webdesign scroll animation motion ui animation ui after effects animation
    Curology 🥑 motion design landing after effects webdesign typography animation web motion ui design interface
    Chairs landing after effects ux typography vintage retro chairs furniture designers motion graphics animation ui webdesign interior interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ruben Vaalt

    Ruben Vaalt

    The Netherlands

    Studefy.io – Learn design at a high level clean website sketch figma learn courses e-learning uxdesign uidesign web design ux ui design
    Music Page – Martin Garrix animation typography ux ui design story blog post music player parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    Design Library - Watermelon design ux ui website illustrations snippets pricing buttons call-to-action cta call to action figma figma components design components design library components library
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.