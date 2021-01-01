Hire designers in Milan, TN

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Ankita Bhasme

    Milan

    Yellow Birds In The Jungle animation bird watching tropical summer italy travel digital art jungle canary yellow birds 36daysoftype cute illustration design visual
    Birds in the Sky night clouds sky aesthetic aww animation sparkle milan artists dove cute italy travel design visual illustration birds
    Love Birds design visual italy travel illustration cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Davide Pedone

    Milan

    Smart home automation aftereffects 3d smart home card scheduler schedule tilt window design app icon ux ui color mobile
    Water in water water material realistic loops loop animation 3d fluid branding logo minimal vector icon design colors ui gradient illustration design color
    Profile mobile mobile ui profile dailyui app vector ux icon design colors gradient illustration design color
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ariel Monjes

    Milan

    Re d'oro six pack savior man woman precious mask buy market toiletpaper ui lines character quarantine king oro gold cardgame illustration
    Quarantine - Card Game game card tank bowl animal pet share cheers drink home woman girl fish cup quarantine illustration
    Location Map - Milan architecture coffe graphic web design pasta pizza italy citymap illustration agency buildings food city milano milan context contact map location
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michele Paludetti

    Milan

    Gamified workout app concept [part 2] 3d figma iphone illustration flat ux ui minimal design app
    Modular calendar concept calendar materialdesign illustration figma ux ui minimal design app
    Gamified workout app concept 3d figma illustration iphone flat ux ui minimal design app
    • Product Design
  • Fabrizio Coco

    Milan

    "Full speed ahead!" (Avanti tutta!) logo animation & BG loops motion background kinetic typography motion graphics typography after effects animation logo animation
    Rumors d'ambiente / Episode animation format format template after effects animation after effects animation social media motiongraphics kinetic typography motion graphic motion design
    The Wave is Moving, now! aftereffects ui design turbulence modernism motion interface motion design futura typography ui animation animation daily ui ui layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Valentina Bellantone

    Milan

    Banking app - UI design moneybox banking app banking design concept mobile card bright app gradient ui colors
    Banking app • Wireframes banking bankingapp wireframe design wireframe usability ux design ux
    Designflows 2020 challenge contest bending spoons designflows design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Massimiliano Albizzati

    Milan

    Microcopy rules #04 writing accessibility ux writing ux microcopy
    Microcopy rules #03 writing ux writing ux microcopy accessibility
    Microcopy rules #02 writing ux writing ux microcopy accessibility
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maria Klimenko

    Milan

    Lemon Love vitamin c colourful good energy summer design yellow lemon fruits fruit illustration procreate
    Deep blue dream dance fly dreaming girl fantasy watercolour illustration
    Space Zodiac Cow. fantasy design zodiac stars moon milky way animals cow space procreate illustration
    • Illustration
  • Davide Galbiati

    Milan

    Shopify Website - UI Design ux ui ux uiux uiuxdesign webdesign designweb website website design graphic design branding design gradient ui creative clean ui design clean design adobe xd
    Book Shop Web Design gradient ui creative clean ui design adobe xd book design book landing page book website bookdesign book cover design book clean design
    Web Hosting - Website Landing Page Design graphic design gradient creative clean clean design hosting website hosting company hosting service hostingdesign hostingdesign host ui design web design hosting design hosting
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Giovanni Piemontese

    Milan

    Auto Layout Dialogs - Figma UI Kit widget android ios menu minimal cards card freebie free figma kit ui modal box modal pop up popup dialog box dialog
    Dialogs pop up widget android menu popup dialog cards card mobile ui minimal app
    All Day Relax Widgets widgets widget food fitness relax wellness product moden mobile minimal cards cards ui card app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Simin liu

    Milan

    Office Illustration character design character illustator office clean illustration
    2*Dribbble invite giveaway after effect flat animation flat illustration animation dribbble invite giveaway dribbble invite invite giveaway
    Payment Journey clean aftereffects figma case case study uiux casestudy
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

