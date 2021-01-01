Hire designers in Kaunas

  • Paulius

    Paulius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    The One Win procreate art procreate vintage design art minimal retro illustration
    Topic Icons art ui retro design gradient illustration icon minimal flat vector
    Oberlo Ebook Cover 5 vintage art design retro minimal icon character flat vector illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • ForSureLetters

    ForSureLetters

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Auckland branding logo type unique personality future modern monoline letters handtype eco sustainable identinty custom calligraphy script flow lettering
    Gold Group sophisticated goldgroup identity yellow type handwritten custom unique calligraphy artdirection graphic design gold solid personal branding typography script flow lettering
    Edward (process) modern classy type personal aiga branding illustration custom signature unique process logolearn calligraphy script flow lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rugilė Lukašenkinaitė

    Rugilė Lukašenkinaitė

    Kaunas, Lithuania

    EGLE, THE QUEEN OF SERPENTS queen egle photoshop illustrator lithuania lietuva graphic art illustration graphic design design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
    Casino Logo brand identity brand design graphic art illustration graphic design lietuva lithuania adobe illustrator adobe photoshop illustrator photoshop design color palette logodesign logo design logo
    Pancake Heaven - Package Design brand identity logodesign brand design logo designs logo design lithuania lietuva graphic art illustration graphic design design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator mockup package mockup packagedesign package
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juste Navickaite

    Juste Navickaite

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Happysad Logo Animation loader mark reveal logotype wordmark preloader aftereffects lithuania vilnius type icon font navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    Happysad interaction font parallax reveal scroll landing interaction aftereffects animation preloader web ui lithuania vilnius navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    happysad monochromatic photo sad happy wordmark cinema film movie poster minimalist grid type font navickaite juste typography logo identity branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Blank Wallet - Marketing page crypto wallet bank transfers privacy security token ethereum wallet ui ux bootstrap layout cryptocurrency crypto blockchain website product design minimal clean design
    Bastionpass marketing page animation product design responsive security app password manager ui ux marketing page landing page landing marketing page animation
    Bastionpass marketing landing page bootstrap layout security app marketing website encryption password manager database product design minimal clean design ui ux dashboard design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aurelija Buikutė

    Aurelija Buikutė

    Kaunas, Lithuania

    Template for Vanda's Boutique sale off template builder branding graphic vector artwork art computer graphics illustration adobe illustrator design template design template
    Track Your Dividends project web design diagram logodesign logo trackyourdividends dividends website design webdesign website figma design figmadesign figma design uiux ui
    Illustrations for Go Fast taxi app taxi car car illustration application app computer branding graphic vector artwork art computer graphics adobe illustrator illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Vincent Staude

    Vincent Staude

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Sender desktop product design minimal clean design user interface illustration light interface user experience design ux ui
    QQQ concept concept design art direction typography design website interface dark interface user experience design uxui
    Enex | Mobile mobile mobile experience marketing user interface light interface simplicity usability user experience design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • dudenas

    dudenas

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Festival Identity motion creative imagination ripple water noise identity festival cinema motion animation
    Creative Coding ° daily kinetic typography type h animation art code data coding creative motion graphics sketch daily
    Creative Coding ° A generative creative coding art code kinetic animation graphics motion a 36daysoftype typography type
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Edgaras Alšauskas

    Edgaras Alšauskas

    Kaunas, Lithuania

    Hello Dribbble invitations invitation invite design invites invite dribbble invitations dribbble invitation dribbble invite dribble hello hello dribble hello dribbble hellodribbble dribbble illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rūta Poškaitė

    Rūta Poškaitė

    Kaunas, Lithuania

    Greta Balance illustrator icon website logo web designer branding minimal design
    Draugyste Logo branding concept designer brand design illustration vector design fishing branding logo
    P&T Building icon logo minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marius Juozas Žvirblis

    Marius Juozas Žvirblis

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Wonder Water Concept design water logo animation branding motion graphics blender 3d bright color combinations
    Cosy Cabin warm nature forest cabin visual identity 3d art colorful design blender 3d design bright color combinations illustration
    Lil' Tugboat water boat minimal clean design colorful design redshift c4d playful animation 3d art 3d bright color combinations visual identity illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

