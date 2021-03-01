Hire designers in Hong Kong

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 38 designers in Hong Kong available for hire

  • Mack Studio

    China Hong Kong

    薑圖 - Logo 設計 姜濤 姜b hong kong 香港 薑圖
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Rose 02 hong kong leaf beauty florists flower rose branding mack chan pre-made mack logos minimalism logo
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Feather Circle bird feather branding 香港 china design pre-made mack logos logo minimalism hong kong
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nicholas S. Hussain

    Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong

    2020 / 2021 illustration design graphic designer graphicdesign vaccine facemask virus coronavirus covid-19 covid19
    HE'S BACK! 🔥🤴🏻 football futbol legea seriea juve cr7fans cr7juve cr7 ronaldo cristiano ronaldo cristiano juventus covid19 graphic design graphic designer design
    Year of the Rat 🐀 corona virus covid-19 year of the rat chinese calendar chinese china quarantine life quarantine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • chenbeibei

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Animal design ui
    New Shot - 05/20/2019 at 02:18 AM ui design
    1
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jimmy Esteban

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Daily Logo Challenge Day 43/50 Architectural Firm Logo architect architectural architecture vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge Day 42/50 Postal Service Logo postal service vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    Daily Logo Challenge Day 41/50 Dating App Logo dating dating logo dating app vector logo illustration design dailylogochallenge
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • lunzaa

    Hong Kong,

    0616
    CINEMA 4D
    C4D
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Yofee Chua

    HongKong

    color logo illustration design
    Interactive effects of home life sharing applications dynamic effect ux designer uxd ui phone home app family design app
    Solid Color Small Illustration phone work job coffe solid color illustration illustration design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • iriswqp

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Portrait illustration illustration design
    Portrait illustration design illustration
    Portrait illustration design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Michelle Lock

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    404 Page Daily UI #008 lego art direction website harry potter 404 error 404 page 404 uidesign ui figma 2020 hong kong design daily ui challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
    Settings Daily UI #007 settings ui water mobile ios interface settings uidesign ui figma 2020 hong kong design daily ui challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
    User Profile Daily UI #006 profile user user profile redesign web design webdesign linkedin website 006 uidesign ui figma 2020 hong kong design daily ui challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • 屈小屈

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Deer in the forest illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Taylor_164

    sz china

    8
    质检设置与录音质检流程
    01
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alice Sherlock

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    C4D练习 design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

