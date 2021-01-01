Hire designers in Greenville, SC

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Debbie Trout

    Debbie Trout

    Greenville, SC

    36 Days of Type: P type design font design font p letters 36 days of type custom type type typography color vector design
    36 Days of Type: O custom type font design letters o 36 days of type color vector type typography design
    36 Days of Type: N font design bold font n letters 36 days of type custom type type typography color vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Zilligen Design Studio

    Zilligen Design Studio

    Greenville, SC

    City League backboard city badge league basketball branding sports branding logo sports
    Elevation League jump elevate basketball league badge branding design sports branding logo sports
    Elite League sports logo sports branding design branding badge basketball league
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brett Wilbanks

    Brett Wilbanks

    Greenville South Carolina

    Apple Butter Pucker bbq vintage vintage logo icon branding brand and identity logo hand lettering typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    Lonely Soul vintage icon branding logo hand lettering typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    OLC Cobra Kai Logo rip t shirt fictional fun funny logo design martial arts karate netflix cobra kai cobra icon branding brand and identity logo typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Walker Reed

    Walker Reed

    Greenville, SC

    location detail oregon hood river valley mobile ui mobile gator deere utility vehicle ecommerce landing page
    Location Previews mobile ui deere offroad utility vehicle roadtrip location gator
    Location Cards offroad utility vehicle gator location animation after effects
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Josh Mayfield

    Josh Mayfield

    Greenville, SC

    How we feeling fam? serif lettering typeface font type design
    Progress serif typeface font type design
    Initial draft for a bespoke typeface bespoke typeface lettering type design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alexandru Molnar

    Alexandru Molnar

    Transylvania

    Food Remake Logo Design food logo design food branding food visual identity line art logo logo design logodesign lineart logo monoline logo lineart branding lineart brand organic logo design brand identity logo design
    Klausenburg Hats Logo Design klausenburg hats visual identity brand identity logo design hat symbol mark identity hat logo design organic logo design lineart brand lineart branding monoline logo lineart logo logodesign logo design line art logo
    Expert Moving, E Logo expert moving company moving company e logo monogram design expert moving e letter design e symbol dynamic grafic design brand identity design visual identity logo design concept e logodesign mark symbol transportation company
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Logan Hall

    Logan Hall

    Asheville, NC

    Cannabis Packaging vintage yellow colorful illustration cannabis packaging creative child resistant matchbox california cloud vape edible joint pyramid third eye packaging package design cannabis branding 420
    Dragon Tree Adventures Brand Identity yellow gold brown green tree trunk design icon design badge dragon tree compass wander travel adventure outdoors vector icon illustration branding logo
    All Aboard Records Logo System illustration badge vintage badge logo design groove studio music record vinyl vinyl logo north carolina asheville rock n roll logo rock band independent record label record company branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dave Parker

    Dave Parker

    Greenville, SC

    Melts Madness logo drips design melting logotype logomark wordmark
    The Goonies design motion texture grunge halloween website ux ui mocktober movie goonies
    YT Motion Concept animation motion design ecommerce bike dark invision invision studio sports ux ui mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kristen George

    Kristen George

    Clemson, SC

    National Parks Stickers badges vintage great smoky mountains joshua tree yosemite grand teton arches big bend zion national parks stickers retro design illustration illustrator
    Team for Kids sticker
    Blue eye digital drawing sketching eyes fine art portrait art photo realism realism procreate illustration drawing eye
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Lucas

    Alex Lucas

    Wellford, South Carolina

    What-If Wonder Book Cover Lettering childrens book typography illustration book cover design lettering
    Crit & Pen Editorial Rebrand whimsical vintage author writing book books editing editorial design logo branding
    Tropical Beer Art reef water boa jungle beach tropical art brewery beer art brewery beer art beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mike Kuechenmeister

    Mike Kuechenmeister

    Greenville, SC

    Pattern Libraries as Brand Expression ux ui product design patterns branding
    Engaging Task Flow ui illustration ux
    Designing the Design Process creative direction process flow design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

