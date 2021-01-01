Hire designers in Göteborg

Viewing 11 out of 28 designers in Göteborg available for hire

  • Emir Ayouni

    Emir Ayouni

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Raw Hide Effect Kit for Photoshop texture textures g.a.r.m. company garmco garm co raw hide effect kit illustration growcase ps actions photoshop action set
    HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
    Illustrations for G.A.R.M. Co. Procreate Brush Bundle illustration growcase designer goods bundle g.a.r.m. co. garm co hula girl pinup pin up procreate brushes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Olle Engström

    Olle Engström

    Gothenburg

    Zumper - My happy place (Sam) motion illustration 2d loop animation
    Zumper - My happy place 2d loop illustration motion cel gif animation
    Pinata boy run cycle character gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    SAVR - Animation Promo Video (Play w/ sound 🔊) ux motion video animation promo promotional minimal mockup flat ios mobile design user interface logo branding after effects ae after effects motion graphics
    Pricing Section website price plan pricing plan subscription subscriptions subscribe pricing web design user interface user experience ux flat ui
    Peopl - Search & Profile emoji cta button cta product tags search result presentation video minimal flat design profile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Björn Assedahl

    Björn Assedahl

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Shamanic lunch routine
    Coffee procreate coffee illustration
    Niacin flush handlettering procreate typography illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Johannes Leuchovius

    Johannes Leuchovius

    Göteborg

    Johannes Leuchovius Visual Identity 001 logotypedesign visual design minimal logotype design logotype brand design brand visual identity brand identity sweden branding logo typography minimalistic
    Void 002 blackandwhite sweden minimal dailyui vector logo website landing page web typography minimalistic
    Briljant 002 dailyui grid branding website webdesign interface type product page design product page web minimal typography minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexander Stepanchuk

    Alexander Stepanchuk

    Göteborg

    Agency Website [exploration process] ux mobile visual design
    Opera Touch home page @home @tabs @ux @design @browser @ui
    Mobile wallet app wallet visual design ui app andoid figma ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anders Olofsson

    Anders Olofsson

    Gothenburg

    fruit? fruit. fruit! bigquestions cherry fruits illustration
    synthesi(ze)-r(o) thank please halloween photography design render music synth synthesizer instrument illustration glow blender 3d blender3d blender 3d art 3d
    empty train symmetry moody lights japan illustration 3d night neon train blender3d blender
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniel Berg

    Daniel Berg

    Goeteborg, Sweden

    Mobile App - Digital Wallet minimal illustration flat ux ui design app
    Mobile App - LunchPal ui ux design app
    Mobile app - Food Timer flat design app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • MateaS

    MateaS

    Goteborg, Sweden

    Mobile app design for job portal "Velju" visual mobile design app design adobe xd ui
    Business card for young artist businesscard cards design cards graphic graphicdesign design illustrator
    Thank you cards for jelwery studio studio adobe calligraphy jelwery indentity cards thankyou
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniel Isedal

    Daniel Isedal

    Falkenberg Sweden

    Train kid childish isedal aftereffects animation train playing illustration colorful happiness playful illustrator kids gif loop animated
    Hej Hello Hola Yo! preset smooth hola hello animatedgif typo loop aftereffect typography design animated gif animation illustration
    Google Transform automation automated motion design motiongraphics isedal transforming animals animated gif plane butterfly bird after effect aftereffects origami simple clean animation animated google design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nelia Kleiven 🌵

    Nelia Kleiven 🌵

    Gothenburg

    ☀️and 🌚 blue yellow contrast gold navy moon phases solarsystem ui moon sun
    Cancer Research Page donatoins concept themed colours page research design cancer pink space ui ux
    Colour palette poems colour palette ux ui flat design colours
    • Product Design

