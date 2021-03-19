Hire designers in Fortaleza

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 33 designers in Fortaleza available for hire

  • Alexandre de souza

    Alexandre de souza

    Fortaleza, Brazil

    Turtle on the beach animal wild childrens book child background animation digitalpainting conceptart digitalart illustration digital 2d
    Woman emailing branding animation graphic design digitalpainting design conceptart flatdesign digitalart illustration digital 2d
    Flower and grass illustration digitalart digital 2d
    • Illustration
  • Heitor Lopes

    Heitor Lopes

    Fortaleza, Brazil

    HUMA - Chatbot Landing Page landingpage uidesign uxdesign web chatbot medium
    Meeting Mobile App socialwellness iphone mobile xddailychallenge adobexd ui ux
    Brain Exercises Smartwatch App smartwatch mentalhealth xddailychallenge uxdesign uidesign adobexd
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zé Victor Loureiro

    Zé Victor Loureiro

    Brasil | Fortaleza - CE

    Morning coffee - illustration photoshop mug drinking reading café ilustração illustration cafe coffee man
    Girl with coffee on bike - illustration illustration drawing bike ride bike racer photoshop woman coffee girl coffee cup girl bike girl bike ilustração ilustration cafe coffee
    City Riders Bikeshop - Mobile UI Concept buy shopping cart cart ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce shop bike user interface user interface design userinterface user ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui mobile ui mobile app mobile
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • laramelo30

    laramelo30

    Fortaleza, Ceará, Brasil

    Aplicativo Novo Cântico [Versão Dark] music player ui playstore religion blue dark mode music player music app design ui
    Aplicativo Novo Cântico [Versão Light] playstore religion music player music blue mobile app design ui
    Landing Page TuaAgenda purple gradient mobile app landing page design page landing purple illustration website ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Isac Bernardo

    Isac Bernardo

    Fortaleza, Brazil

    The Eastern Ruins pyramids mage ufo digitalart digital painting dusk game art concept art illustration
    Sunset at Temple's Square ancient concept mayan maya digital illustration ux dusk game art concept art illustration
    Venus vector art character astrology digitalillustration venus woman character design goddess game art concept art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Victor Silva

    Victor Silva

    Fortaleza, CE. BRAZIL

    APP Home for rent home for sale rent app apk mobile app mobile ui design uidesign uiux ui ux daily dailyui webdesign ux design ui
    Redesign Hero Amazon webdesign design hero minimalistic minimalist ui amazon
    Onepage sustainable energy landing minimalist minimalista clean landingpage onepage webdesign design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bruno Said

    Bruno Said

    Fortaleza

    Sulamerica Seguros: Redesign Concept figma insurance company brazil ui design webdesign concept redesign concept uidesign
    Smartrack.io: Mobile Version product design web design ui brunosaid job tracking tracking app iphone ui design app design app job application job mobile ui uiux
    Daily UI Challenge #2 F1 Quiz App ui ux ui design brazil brunosaid app design mobile app app ux ui mobile ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jean Sampaio

    Jean Sampaio

    Fortaleza, Ceará

    ProPlayers T-Shirt game esport mark making logo vector branding brand marketing design
    Brasão POISON Pro Players (eSport) esport mark making marketing branding game logo vector brand design
    Sorvete Postagem post ice cream cone web social design marketing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • el2e digital.

    el2e digital.

    Fortaleza, CE

    Gaspar Engenharia Elétrica. typography minimal logo illustrator illustration icon graphic design flat design branding
    JH. Construtora illustrator graphic design flat minimal typography icon branding logo illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Saulo Rodrigues

    Saulo Rodrigues

    Fortaleza, Ceará, Brasil

    JUG Revolução - MOCKUP visual identity photoshop logo ilustrator brand design
    JUG Revolução - MOCKUP visual identity photoshop logo ilustrator brand design
    JUG Revolução - COLORS visual identity photoshop logo ilustrator brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Yohana Almeida

    Yohana Almeida

    Fortaleza, Brazil

    E-Learning Plataform Concept Design product ui ux online education online course learning plataform ui design ux flat web product design ui design
    Online Library Landing Page landing page library redesign webdesign web illustration interface ui design flat ux ui design brazil
    Twitch Redesign Concept design ui design streaming app brazil flat twitch interface web design web app ux uiux ui minimalist redesign product design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

