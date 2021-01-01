Hire designers in Durban

Viewing 11 out of 16 designers in Durban available for hire

  • Shaun Gardner

    Shaun Gardner

    Durban

    VICE Case Study android app ios motion typography viceland vice app clean ui design
    Vice Topics topics new visual design viceland app vice typography website ui
    Uber Eats Ceramic web mobile ui ux uber eats motion framework style guide ui kit design system ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Brad Cuzen

    Brad Cuzen

    Durban, South Africa

    Décor Girl art flowers interior design decor spot editorial illustration people graphic flat simple nature vector design illustration
    Ladder Insurance branding editorial illustration simple flat people nature texture design vector illustration
    Happy International Women's Day pooch walking winter editorial illustration dogs icon people graphic flat simple nature design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thuso Mbedzi

    Thuso Mbedzi

    Durban, South Africa

    Barber App 🔥 minimalistic sketchapp uxdesign ux
    Dribbble Invite x1 Giveaway invitation invite dribbble invitation dribbble invite
    🔥 Gompu: Company Profile graphic design print design company brochure company profile business profile business brochure
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tanya Oxley

    Tanya Oxley

    Durban, South Africa

    Task List & Productivity App cards ui iphone mockup app ui createwithadobexd adobe xd adobexd minimal flat design
    Sign Up Screens for Language App createwithadobexd adobe xd adobexd language learning tablet mobile sign up screen sign up form sign up minimal flat design app
    Trainr Fitness App - Statistics minimal dashboard ui dashboard statistics icon design flat web app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adrian Parkinson

    Adrian Parkinson

    Durban, South Africa

    Dark Bathroom tiles marble shower bath bathroom design modern luxury bathroom interior design archviz
    Apartment Living Room luxury dark dinging room kitchen lounge modern interior design archviz
    Canadian Public Building business commercial building exterior archviz
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Simo

    Simo

    Durban, South Africa

    Filr App debut mobile mobile ui color app ui ux
    Filr identity vector mark ui design logotype colors app logo
    Merit Branding Website startup photography branding design minimal firstshot newbie uidesign uiux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mehluli Mchunu

    Mehluli Mchunu

    South Africa, Pietermaritzburg

    Gugulamathongo Bakeries Brand Identity Design graphic design brand identity illustration brand design logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Tracy

    Tracy

    Durban

    The Little Mermaid Book Illustration mermaid illustration art wacom art mixed media book illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Eliseo Naidoo

    Eliseo Naidoo

    South Africa, Durban

    Daily UI - 404 Landing Page ui design dailyui
    Daily UI - Settings Page app web logo vector ui minimal design dailyui
    Daily UI - Account Page app web vector typography dailyui minimal ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • teboho makopo

    teboho makopo

    Durban

    SounDesign
    Headway logo
    Mbuyazi mobile carwash logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Leaf

    Ryan Leaf

    Durban, South Africa

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

