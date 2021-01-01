Hire designers in Durban
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 16 designers in Durban available for hire
-
Shaun Gardner
Durban
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Brad Cuzen
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Thuso Mbedzi
Durban, South Africa
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Tanya Oxley
Durban, South Africa
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Adrian Parkinson
Durban, South Africa
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Simo
Durban, South Africa
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Mehluli Mchunu
South Africa, Pietermaritzburg
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Tracy
Durban
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Eliseo Naidoo
South Africa, Durban
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
teboho makopo
Durban
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Ryan Leaf
Durban, South AfricaThis user has no shots
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.