Hire designers in Chelyabinsk

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 13 designers in Chelyabinsk available for hire

  • Dmitry Shornikov 🦖

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Landing page - Business Battle landing page uiux webdesign website
    Landing Page - "Kitchen" diner webdesign uiux landing page website
    Online shop - Ural farm landingpage webdesign uiux site web
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cglapshin

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Still life flat illustration flat flower radio droid books design illustration vector
    Phone Isometric isometry isometric illustration phone vector isometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eugenia M

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Pixelated Dasha character design adobe illustrator vector illustration programmer developer pixelart pixel
    Sometimes it just has to be cute shelves books candles cute illustration interior jigglypuff plants plant illustration shelve adobe illustrator illustration flat vector
    Girls are awesome wavy hair flowers redhead portrait character design girl adobe illustrator illustration flat vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Albina Alieva

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Crazy man beautiful man crazy character person flat illustration illustration digital man art vector
    Windsurfing flat illustration digital windsurf man art vector illustration
    Delicious food digital art art vector illustration delicious food
    • Illustration
  • Ilya Malkov

    Kopeysk, Russia

    Mascot logo "Apostal" by AwannyStudio csgologo esportlogo dota csgo esport hell apostol devil trending 2020 space typography minimal illustration logo illustrator icon flat vector design
    Mascot logo "KLIP team" by AwannyStudio esportlogo esport mascotlogo mascot sealogo animallogo octopuslogo trend octopus 2020 space typography minimal illustration logo illustrator icon flat vector design
    Mascot logo "Phantom Cat" by AwannyStudio mascotlogo smoke ghost epic epicanimal cat phantom animals mascot 2020 space typography minimal illustration logo illustrator icon flat vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Fomina Irina

    Russia, Chelyabinsk

    Monami oils label design lable design lable packaging graphic design typography illustration packaging design brand design branding design
    Monami acrylgel packaging branding typography packaging design packaging graphic design design brand design
    Monami gel paint packaging branding typography logo packaging packaging design graphic design design brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ribbla

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Design studio ЙОХ Architects — Web-site design design studio uiux arhitecture interior website web-design
    Digital technology development center — website illustration website web-design design ui ux technology
    Gardarika — Website park natural website webdesign web ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ilya Boyarintsev

    Chelyabinsk

    UI Page - Smartwatch store online shop website web design web ux branding design xiaomi ui watches figma ecommerce design e-commerce shop
    Cool ice-cream blender 3d animation 3d modeling
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • figi_artspace

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Cake plate food pensil digital shape tasty cake colors procreate 2d illustrator illustration
    Panckes food shape brush digital tasty sweet pancake procreate 2d illustrator colors illustration
    Poop poop pat animals design animal procreate flat dog character 2d illustrator colors illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Сhris

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Online edication. vector distance learning woman laptop online education illistrstion lineart flat design
    Social media concept lineart flat design business chatting chatbot smiley chat communication social network
    Teamwork - man and woman holding large pencil. illustration web vector teamwork team lineart illistrstion flat design business building
    • Illustration
  • Olga

    Russia, Chelyabinsk

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

