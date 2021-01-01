Hire designers in Campinas

  • Lucas Fields

    Lucas Fields

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Isora GRC Unused Concept minimalist analysis check mark check connection abstract saas app technology data tech icon symbol mark branding identity brand design logo
    GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
    Top Fore Final Logo Design minimalist lettermark 4 t four flagstick fore golf icon mobile app branding identity brand design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Breno Bitencourt

    Breno Bitencourt

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Cio da Terra Logo geometric facet editions petal red livros editora south continent america latin flower book branding publisher publishing terra cio logodesign logo
    Moment of Creativity Logo handmade crystal energy peace logo ornamental stone gem jewlery spirit chakra leaf simple organic yoga female artist art handcraft
    Dealing with ETH/NFT bitcoin token non fungible token logo dealing crypto exchange ethereal crypto wallet cryptocurrency app handshake holding hands deal blockchain cryptocurrency smart contract currency crypto ethereum eth
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thunder Rockets

    Thunder Rockets

    São Paulo - BR

    Guerrilla Collective ux vector ui logo fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    🚬🍁 ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    Dribbble ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gui Zamarioli

    Gui Zamarioli

    São Paulo, Brazil

    chipset infographic tech interaction interactive design illustrator isometric infographic illustration vector
    2021 pink texture magic mushroom new year 2021 character design illustrator illustration vector
    Breaskfast at Pablo's hero print breakfast food dog texture 2d character fun flat design illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Guilherme Mota

    Guilherme Mota

    Americana-Sp, Brazil

    Archer mobile characterdesign design flat vector animation illustration motion
    Hunter flat design vector illustration animation motion
    character flat design characterdesign 2d flat robot flatdesign motion vector illustration animation
    • Animation
  • Bruno Justo Pego

    Bruno Justo Pego

    Sao Paulo - Brazil

    Sticker for StickerSquid sticker stickers sticker design stickerspub illustration girl animation badge stickermule design coffee shop coffee sticker mule icons character vector happy design art art cute
    cars on a highway automobiles flat vector urban traffic vehicles vehicle high highway duotone green wheels wheel road car cars portfolio colours design illustration
    things in the house book bicycle inspiration mug square guitar clock music laptop glasses clothing camera joystick skate beauty ball house things thing illustration
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tabata Milanez

    Tabata Milanez

    Americana, Brazil

    Wodər @uidesign @concept @visualdesign designofexperimentation @design
    Blurun @dailyui product design @uiux design @visualdesign @concept designofexperimentation
    Mondrian Collection - Concept product design @app @figma @concept @uiux design @uidesign @visualdesign designofexperimentation @design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Phelipe Beserra

    Phelipe Beserra

    São Paulo, Brazil

    bbx design crew logo branding vector illustration brazil
    bbx design crew freelancer purple logo branding brazil
    bbx design crew freelancer tech brazil branding design purple
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Adelmo Neto

    Adelmo Neto

    Sao Paulo, Brazil

    Mobile Icons ui design iconography icons mobile icons
    Health Plan App Interactions smartphone product design card healthcare mobile health ui design interaction health app doctors ui mobile app concept
    Health Plan Mobile App mobile ui mobile app health app ui mobile doctors health app concept
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pedro Caluzni

    Pedro Caluzni

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Shell Box App fuel app payment app wallet ux product design shell box shell app design app interface ui design
    New Portfolio portfolio site launch product design interaction experience visual motion website web interface layout ui design portfolio
    Trigg App finance app ux design trigger mobile app interface design fintech app finance creditcard cashback art direction app design fintech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Arthur de Almeida

    Arthur de Almeida

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Say Cheese educational photography ready mag long read colorful minimalism
    Say Cheese landing page swiss style minimalism typography long read colorful ready mag
    Portfolio Page sun portfolio brazil colorful minimalism
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

