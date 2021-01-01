Hire designers in Cali

  • Felipe Charria

    Felipe Charria

    Cali

    Secufy animation motiongraphics typography ui illustration libro de tapa negocios icono pintar diseño diseños de personajes ilustración
    The 12 Rules of Virality motiongraphics motion design typography branding ui logo gente grafico pintar vector diseños de personajes ilustración
    The Goods landingpage banner podcasts márketing ui infografia logo libro de tapa gente negocios grafico icono ux pintar arte vector diseño diseños de personajes animación ilustración
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • YORY MORRIS

    YORY MORRIS

    Cali, Colombia

    SKATE EVERYTHING motion graphics logo artist designer drawing graphic texture comic cartoon skull skate art graphic design merch design skateboard branding character artwork illustration
    36 Days of Type 2021 36daysoftype type design numbers retro tech design typeface graphic design logotype letter minimal texture type font typography branding lettering illustration 36daysoftype08 36 days of type
    36 Days of Type 2021 (Y-9) 3d vector logotype typeface font minimal brutalism letters type typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36 days of type character branding lettering design texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Velove Branding Studio

    Velove Branding Studio

    Cali, Colombia

    ITSE brand identity brand identity identity instagram template instagram post instagram post facebook post logotype branding design branding
    ITSE Brand identity branding agency branding concept branding design cgi custom type tech violet blue identity logotype design illustration type brand identity branding and identity logo branding
    Wings&Bacon Packaging cgi logo identity package design pink pig food logotype branding packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Venttura

    Venttura

    Cali, Colombia

    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche creative logo florida portland miami creative agency liquor viche agency colombia print design print brand identity south america illustration cololombian packaging colombian illustration colombia branding colombia
    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche portland miami florida colombia design colombia agency green organic latin america south america viche black bag pattern packaging design package design packaging colombian illustration cololombian packaging branding colombia colombia
    Monte Oscuro - Ancestral Viche south america box design box print designer print design print branding colombia packaging illustration liquor viche calibre packaging creative agency south america design colombia illustration cololombian packaging colombia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Sebastián López Castro

    Sebastián López Castro

    Cali, Colombia

    Cast a Spell loop character animation vector sorcery sorcerer spell wizard witchcraft witch animation magic
    Astro Monkey astronaut stars moon shooting star space monkey character animation illustration vector motion graphics animation
    New Logo Animation branding identity design wolf motion graphics 2d motion new image design animation logo animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Andrea Gil

    Andrea Gil

    Cali, Colombia

    Web site for Pole Dance Academy uitrends webdesign userinterfacedesign uiux ui uidesign polesport landingpage illustration dailyinspiration website web ux design animation
    Pole Dance Academy web site uidesign polesport webdesign landingpage userinterfacedesign uiux uitrends dailyinspiration illustration website web ux ui design animation
    Tatacoa Desert Web Concept website web design ui ux animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Juan

    Juan

    Cali, Colombia

    Perú-Pachamama
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Victor Ivan Saa Caicedo

    Victor Ivan Saa Caicedo

    Cali Colombia

    Delicious cholado tasty dessert fruits cholado artwork illustration design
    Cacique Xamundi vector flat illustration artwork art jamundi design xamu
    Embers project - Early isotype flat icon branding logo embers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Javier Alvarado

    Javier Alvarado

    Costarica

    YLLOW yellow illustration shirt tee tshirt vector bird eagle
    GSKL bones dark red camiseta tee design illustrator vector art vector tshirt gear skull poisonvectors
    Gabriel By Poisonvectors D6t90dk angel wings cyber mecha sci fi future suite photoshop illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrés Paredes

    Andrés Paredes

    Cali, Colombia

    Casio Calculator App uiux dribbble colors interface casio calculator ui app dailyui ui
    FNATIC SHOP
    Payment UI payment challenge dailyui identity dark mode colors credit card checkout design app ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erick Baez

    Erick Baez

    Cali - Colombia

    Social Media Feed CapiHerbal app logo vector branding design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

