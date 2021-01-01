Hire designers in Boulder, CO

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Brian Edward Miller

    Broomfield, CO

    Land Rover: Countryside Adventure advertising adventure automobile automotive outdoors illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop ocs
    Land Rover: Forest Adventure adventure cars automotive land rover campaign advertising outdoors illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop
    Land Rover: Mountain Adventure digital art exploration adventure cars automotive advertising mountains illustration vintage orlin culture shop
    • Illustration
  • Peter Deltondo

    Denver, CO

    Join the Unfold team! responsive ux unfold user interface interface product web website web design ui hiring
    Hatch Homepage landing homepage user interface responsive interface product website web web design ui
    The Design Hour Episode 1 with Eddie Lobanovskiy logo design brand design typography print mobile product design design logo branding illustration web design podcast youtube interview eddie lobanovskiy
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrew Littmann

    Boulder, CO

    PR&S yellow branding monogram logotype logo brand identity brand
    IChooseYou branding africa charity non-profit choose ichooseyou
    Loved africa typography type branding logotype
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Drew Barrett

    Denver, CO

    Moped Illustration technical drawing diagram line drawing drawing motorcycle scooter beer brewery brewing colorado vintage line work procreate blueprint linework illustration moped
    Never Again streaks marker streaky texture fight the power fuck white supremacy black lives matter state violence police violence acab civil rights human rights blm blacklivesmatter lettering
    For Want Of A Nail Illustration vintage vector illustration horseshoe nail lettering hand lettering handlettering monoline etching engraving line drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kyle Goodrich

    Boulder, CO

    Supply Chain Analytics Dashboard ux medical ui hospital automation healthcare metrics dashboard analytics supply chain
    Rocket League Breakout fennec octane pc wheels videogames vehicle league rocket gaming breakout car boost
    Rocket League Octane gaming video games vehicle wheels car boost octane league rocket
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dylan Connor Roop

    Denver, CO

    Acid Wash Textures colour scan psychedelic acid wash design texture
    Holiday Design Pack! vector handdrawn design type color texture christmas card illiustrator store kit illustration christmas
    Monster Mash skull color illustration texture
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jevons Design Co.

    Denver, CO

    The OBC Wine Project package design packaging wine label wine
    Balderdash It Takes A Village wine bottle wine label winery wine packaging illustration
    Balderdash Wine packaging illustration wine bottle wine label winery wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Lenn Soderlund

    Boulder, CO

    IM WHAT IM athlete people drawing sketch training triathlon ligne claire ironman
    Dribbble Goggles kareem illustrator dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbble best shot illustration basketball rec specs goggles dribbble
    CBD Chill Cheese cpg cheese spread chillin chill cartoon illustration cow label render food packaging cheese cbd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Sophie Bailey

    Boulder, Colorado

    'H' leaves daily mark monogram h explorations concept logos logo
    Psalm 121 badge daily mark illustrations lockup seal emblem sunshine mountain illustration bible verse psalm 121
    Blessed sermon on the mount dailymark typography layout graphicdesign mourn blessed bible verse beatitudes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kris Puckett

    Denver

    Type - An Enneagram App enneagram ios product design ux illustration app
    Type - The Enneagram App enneagram ios product design ui app
    Apple Keys ux app ui gradient
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Ben Chwirka

    Denver, Colorado

    BallGrid motion graphics fart 3d 2d gif animation
    Melon Tech fart melon pink watermelon motion graphics c4d gif animation
    Abe Lincoln Party lincoln abe gif 2d 3d motion graphics c4d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration

