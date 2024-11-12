Hire designers in Barranquilla Co

Viewing 11 out of 25 designers in Barranquilla Co available for hire

  • Mario Rocchi

    Mario Rocchi

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    Introducing Difficulty ⚡ Levels - NeonMob levels difficulty design mobile web badges badge sketch illustration ui gamification leveldesign level
    Hello Insight - Website nonprofit ux clean branding landing page homepage illustration ui design marketing website landing
    NeonMob iOS neonmob ux mobile ios ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alejandro Herreño

    Alejandro Herreño

    Barranquilla - Colombia

    Website Portafolio motion design food app friends booking android ios apple illustration trending ui social app social work motion principle design ui ux landing page adobe xd webdesign
    Kubera - Web Application illustration landing page socialmedia gym app medical care medical app medicine web design ui ux uiux webdesign design
    Onboarding - Animation gym app social social app hr app motion design figmadesign designer onboarding onboarding ui ui ux uiux webdesign sketch design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cristian Herazo

    Cristian Herazo

    Barranquilla Colombia

    Cannbia Logotipo brand identity design weed seed branding esthetic cosmetics cbd cannabis cannbia
    Cannbia Symbol smile happy colombia symbol logo brand cbd skincare health cute esthetics cosmetics cambia cannabis
    Details Pay UI uidesign uxdesign ux design clothes ecommerce web ui payment
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ivanna Barriga

    Ivanna Barriga

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    View from my Window color exploration illustration digital illustration
    Knighted armor procreate digital illustration
    Wolf texture trees animal wolf digital illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • carolina

    carolina

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    El cofre
    cobelleza fondo negeo1 illustration vector logo
    Caru Osorio typography illustration vector logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Oliver Hoselvis

    Oliver Hoselvis

    Barranquilla

    Áreacaribe Publish green white flat property real estate clean ux dashboad ui dashboard form form elements options ios detailed step by step step interface create new publish app
    Áreacaribe property place map detail view detail form slide clean ui ux sale rental app rent real estate property location pin location interace city app
    Áreacaribe - filters range maps ios buttons flat clean ui ux real estate options filter layout interface app
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Carlos Cañas Padilla

    Carlos Cañas Padilla

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    Healthphy webpage graphic design logo branding illustrator illustrations design art figma ui ux
    gamification screen figma illustrations ui ux
    Ucase Project app vector illustrations branding ui figma design adobexd ux graphicdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel Madrid

    Daniel Madrid

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    Fit Tracker App dark theme dark mode dark app dark dark ui modern mobile ui mobile app design mobile design app design app mobile uidesign gravit designer webdesign design uxdesign uiux ui neumorphism
    Interestellar landing website landingpage web uidesign webdesign ui design uxdesign uiux
    Black Panther Tribute design uxdesign landingpage landing desktop illustration gravit designer superhero uiux uidesign ui webdesign website web marvel blackpanther
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Matt Trice

    Matt Trice

    ATL

    Topaz Lotus lottie lotus branding after effects illustration
    B.House Website landing page resimercial office house furniture florida contemporary ux ui web design brand design
    End to End Product Design Animation product design motion design animation illustrator design branding after effects
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Creative Alliance

    Creative Alliance

    Santa Marta, Colombia

    App Restaurant vector web branding app movil ux logo illustration design app
    Friends logo web vector ui typography ux branding design illustration
    BanaSierra web illustration design typography ux branding logo ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Liz Florez

    Liz Florez

    Barranquilla, Colombia

    Atada
    Mi museo de arte draw art illustration
    No Signal draw art design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

