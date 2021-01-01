Hire designers in Astana

Viewing 11 out of 20 designers in Astana available for hire

  • AnarS

    AnarS

    Kazakhstan, Astana

    Skate procreate 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration
    Guitar Player design loop 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration animation
    Coffe Time illustration design gif animation motion design motion 2d animation after effects
    • Animation
  • Darina Assalauova

    Darina Assalauova

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Widget for Iphone. Cute mockup. Blue Interface. illustration design uxui ux design mobile app graphic design
    Widget for Iphone. Cute mockup. Interface illustration design uxui ux graphic design
    Pets Adoption App ecommerce mobile figma uxui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Yerzhan Nurgali

    Yerzhan Nurgali

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Taxi Apps (client part) taxi logo web ux mobile ui figma design
    Taxi app ios taxi illustration logo web ux mobile figma ui design
    e commerce commerce app logo web ux mobile figma ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Manas

    Manas

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Health App design design highfidelity medical app medical health application app figma dribbble best shot flat clean ux ui minimal
    Education Portal Logo illustrator illustration dolphin logo dolphin dribbble best shot flat design clean minimal logo
    F Finance Application Design web design web minimal application adobe photoshop dribbble best shot adobe xd flat ux ui design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Azamat Baiburin

    Azamat Baiburin

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Executive report for top management report data management system dashboard table in table table crm web application app ux ui
    CRM Web application system 2021 smartremont task manager dashboad crm ux app web design minimal uiux
    Smart X chat task management application uiux mobile app minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ilya

    Ilya

    Astana

    aitube analityc app design media blue clean design white black ui ux analytics chart chart analytics app analitycs
    Gav Gav dogs social pet care petshop pets pet dog design app ux ui clean white
    bot ticket design blue bank booking adaptive white app ui clean ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dmitriy Vazhenin

    Dmitriy Vazhenin

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Ioka. Payment system mobile uxui payment ioka paypal stripe
    around. Social microvlog and livestreams. live chat live blog vlog facebook instagram social media social network social app
    money management dashboard money transfer dashboard finance money app money design ux mobile ui mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Akhmet

    Akhmet

    Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

    Freelance Dashboard table cards infographic desktop web ux ui dashboard freelance
    Ororo.tv — Mobile Version dictionary mobile player movie app ux ui streaming
    Search Engine — Hotel Booking cards ui search filter hotel booking travel ux ui mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sergei Koch

    Sergei Koch

    Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

    Future agency uxui agency graphic design branding web design ui ux
    Woods e-commerce shopping mobile e-commerce webdesign web branding design ecommerce ui ux
    GagaraShop Mobile App mobile app mobile design e-commerce graphic design app mobile design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anel Alzhan

    Anel Alzhan

    Astana

    Capital Finance Center logo vector design
    Capital Finance Center vector logo design
    Capital Finance Center vector logo design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dina Nuftugaliyeva

    Dina Nuftugaliyeva

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    LOROUNET - Website Homepage moodboard ui ux website typography minimal art web design aesthetic
    Moodboard for the project art website minimal aesthetic ui ux web design moodboard
    SARAH LUI - First screen art minimal website illustration web ux ui typography design aesthetic
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

