Hire creative directors in Poznań

  • Dawid Młynarz

    Dawid Młynarz

    Poznan, Poland

    Smart Home Assistant - AR Smart Lock appliances smart lock smart home augmented reality ar ios ui app mobile
    Smart Home Assistant - Conversational Onboarding smart home personal assistant survey questions conversational chatbot mobile ui onboarding
    Smart Home Assistant - Dashboard animation home search dashboard ui ui kit ios app mobile app mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rafał Staromłyński

    Rafał Staromłyński

    Poznań, Poland

    Flowio branding flat minimal creative app design ui clean
    Pixa 2020 illustration blur gradient minimal ux creative design clean ui
    Repay creative branding minimal illustration flat ux app design clean ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anton Olashyn

    Anton Olashyn

    Poznan, Poland

    Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page branding animation marketplace cars desktop web design uiux landing design car rental landing page
    CopyGen Mobile App user interface manage mobile application ui design uxui uiux app design mobile design mobile app
    ERP System Dashboard product table ux managment minimalism task calendar b2b analysis platform schedule finance dashboad crm erp
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Michał Roszyk

    Michał Roszyk

    Poznań, Poland, Europe

    Podcast Platform 🎧 green analytics app application cards clean dashboard data graph interface layout marketing minimal network simple saas ui ux web widelab
    Smart Home Water Monitoring 💧 cards dashboard house gauge widelab timeline stats statistics product analytics blue interface ux ui graph chart ios mobile application app
    Tradedoubler — SMB Platform 📊 widelab web ux ui saas simple network minimal marketing layout interface graph data dashboard clean cards application app analytics affiliate
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Maciej Karolczak

    Maciej Karolczak

    Poland, Poznan

    Your habits habit tracker blue to do userinterface userexperiance design ux dribbbleshot interface app mobile ui ios habits
    Take a photo app dark ui black greens shot photoshop ux app userinterface userexperiance dribbbleshot interface ui mobile ios
    Cinemaclub promo v2 camera black white leisure freetime cinema movie userexperiance design dribbbleshot interface app ui mobile ios
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pawel Ludwiczak

    Pawel Ludwiczak

    Poznań, Poland

    Row view overflow scroll cards app ui design ui
    UI elements fab ui design switch form sidebar navigation modal popup dropdown ui
    Project Management Tool ui app horizontal scroll editor cards
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Karolina Kędzierska

    Karolina Kędzierska

    Poznan, Poland

    Eduspot Dashboard - concept design data chart vector design ui ux minimal programmer download course education platform webapp dashboard table flat illustration progress calendar
    Beauty app - mobile app makeup hairstyle pink search bar icon icon design navigation bar tapbar slider flat design haircut mobile ui appointment beauty minimal modern mobile app ui ux
    Colombia brew - mobile app design flat illustration cart coffee design ecommerce shop ecommerce app ecommerce mobile app mobile ui mobile ux ui
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Magdalena Glawer-Walińska

    Magdalena Glawer-Walińska

    Poland, Poznań

    Woman graphic design vector design woman graphic character illustration
    swimming woman graphic design design vector graphic illustration
    Newborn_02 graphic design vector design graphic illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Karolina Bednarz

    Karolina Bednarz

    Poznań, Poland

    gaia product page dress web design whitespace product page ecommerce product ux ui women clothes clean modern elegant minimal
    gaia mobile shop typography women clothes elegant clean landing modern phone minimal mobile ux design ui design
    gaia landing page hero elegant modern minimal clean people typography photo women shop clothes landing ecommerce ux design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paweł Łuczak

    Paweł Łuczak

    Poznań

    Gym app statistics [concept] mobile app design uiux calendar ui calendar mobile app line chart charts cards ui blueprint gym app workout tracker training app statistics statistic stats product page application product design mobile app
    Gym app workout details [concept] flat ux ui description workout tracker workout app overlay app mobile app mobile modern ui clean reminder app reminder big photo details page training app fitness app sport app sport
    Gym app workouts [concept] sign in list view application application ui app mobile emoji popover modal workouts workout app calendar ui calendar app calendar training app training fitness club fitness app fitness gym app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Michał Jakobsze

    Michał Jakobsze

    Poznań

    PP - mobile design typo bold portrait people agency realestate helvetica numbers mobile iphone clean interior black white minimalistic flat simple michal unikat jakobsze
    PP - apartament list helvetica numbers details filters clean iphone desktop mobile realestate listing list interior black white minimalistic flat simple michal unikat jakobsze
    Pure Properties - mobiles gold mobile ui hero contact grid clean realestate caps helvetica responsive iphone mobile interior minimalistic black flat simple michal unikat jakobsze
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

