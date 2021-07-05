Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Urszula Dynowska
Molecu Dashboard UI - concept design

Urszula Dynowska for Merixstudio
Molecu Dashboard UI - concept design web c4d blender hero search clean learning data edu light pink menu calendar education render 3d dashboard ux ui design
Hi!👋
I would like to introduce you to the concept of an online Courses - Dashboard.
I had some fun with 3d stuff which I prepared in a blender, and here are the results, hope you guys like it!
Do you want to see it in dark-mode?🔥

