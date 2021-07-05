Molecu Dashboard UI - concept design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!👋
I would like to introduce you to the concept of an online Courses - Dashboard.
I had some fun with 3d stuff which I prepared in a blender, and here are the results, hope you guys like it!
Do you want to see it in dark-mode?🔥
We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.
---
Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.
Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.