Molecu Dashboard UI - concept design

Hi!👋

I would like to introduce you to the concept of an online Courses - Dashboard.

I had some fun with 3d stuff which I prepared in a blender, and here are the results, hope you guys like it!

Do you want to see it in dark-mode?🔥

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.