Hire creative directors in Oregon, OH

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 115 creative directors in Oregon, OH available for hire

  • Ben Fryc

    Ben Fryc

    Detroit, MI

    Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
    Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d
    Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jerod Guillen

    Jerod Guillen

    Findlay, Ohio

    Enamel Pin Design pin army vet skull badge illustration illustrator enamel pin
    UI Rd2 design touch screen medical ui xd
    GUI Interface ui blue xd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Ethan Unzicker

    Ethan Unzicker

    Sandusky, Ohio

    O-H I-O Poster grey scarlet team pennant college modern minimal poster o-h ohio state ohio
    Scrapwood Builds Business Cards retro branding logo tough sturdy woodgrain woodworking rustic business card
    Explore Sticker illustration simple vintage rustic nature adventure explore kayak canoe trees camping outdoors badge sticker
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chad B Stilson

    Chad B Stilson

    Detroit, Michigan

    Cleveland Guardians Logo Rebrand vector branding brand rebrand logo sports baseball mlb clevelandguardians guardians cleveland
    LogoLounge 12 marvel wolf empire stormtrooper chewbacca chewy obi wan kenobi obiwan starwars stanlee logolounge branding typography illustration sports vector design brand identity logo
    Ms Abby's Swim Logo seahorse swim branding typography concept type vector design brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jon Wilcox

    Jon Wilcox

    Dearborn, MI

    Galaxy Girl blue pink purple space riso print risograph riso two color pen and ink illustration drawing
    Hungry Baby high chair infant baby cartoon digital drawing illustration
    Hiking nature escalator lazy outdoors hiking cartoon digital drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Erika Mackley

    Erika Mackley

    Detroit, MI

    Black Bird Coffee Roasters Logo coffee shop black coffee brand identity for fun typography logo typography type branding brand
    2021 PRIDE hand drawn letters love flag lesbian bisexual queer summer heart texture pride 2021 lgbt lgbtq pride illustration rainbow
    Thursday Thoughts hand drawn letters empower series design words palette type colorful illustration lettering woman feminism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • bruno moncada

    bruno moncada

    Toledo, Ohio

    Coronavirus Exploations medical health cinema 4d illustration 3d cinema4d render
    Coronavirus Information Site — Concept helvetica grid typography virus helath website minimal clean coronavirus ui design render 3d ui
    Organic shapes 🌱 leafs abstract organic vray cinema4d 3d c4d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Troy Hester

    Troy Hester

    Toledo, Ohio

    Audi Cabriolet Illustration illustrator lines car illustration cabriolet
    Nike Magista Cleat Ad sports design photography soccer nike air max nike air flare bold black future futura type typography cleats soccer cleats
    Kestner MVP bold color bold mvp type design sports minor league hockey toledo walleye echl hockey
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Christine Lemar

    Christine Lemar

    Detroit, MI

    Brewery Brand Exploration branding design brewery branding brewery
    Pizza Logo Exploration illustration vintage typography identity branding
    Internal App
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Samir Alley

    Samir Alley

    Dearborn Mi.

    buzzin'proof landing page hero illustration branding design saas website saas landing page landing page design ux ui illustrations hero saas 3d 3d art landing page website design web design webdesign website
    buzzin'proof webdesign brand typography web design branding design ui
    Pricing Page brandng branding product design wordpress development wordpress website builder website concept web colorful web design webdesign application website design websites website landing page prices price price table price list
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Larsa Viola

    Larsa Viola

    Detroit, Michigan

    Just another mug on Dribbble. illustrator graphic design vector design tea mug coffee cup coffee illustration
    Slice of Heaven branding illustration icon pizza
    Wine liquid glass grape wine glass drink wine design vector illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.